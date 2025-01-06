iifl-logo-icon 1
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

670.4
(-3.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:16 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd

Solara Active FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-88.17

220.96

112.49

1.95

Depreciation

-112.01

-108.31

-93.67

-36.55

Tax paid

33.1

0

0

0

Working capital

200.65

302.71

157.99

Other operating items

Operating

33.57

415.36

176.81

Capital expenditure

85.75

90.84

488.36

Free cash flow

119.32

506.21

665.17

Equity raised

3,106.54

2,408.92

1,698.82

Investing

-3.36

0.09

-0.5

Financing

444.28

-70.88

89.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3,666.78

2,844.34

2,452.58

QUICKLINKS FOR Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd

