Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-88.17
220.96
112.49
1.95
Depreciation
-112.01
-108.31
-93.67
-36.55
Tax paid
33.1
0
0
0
Working capital
200.65
302.71
157.99
Other operating items
Operating
33.57
415.36
176.81
Capital expenditure
85.75
90.84
488.36
Free cash flow
119.32
506.21
665.17
Equity raised
3,106.54
2,408.92
1,698.82
Investing
-3.36
0.09
-0.5
Financing
444.28
-70.88
89.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3,666.78
2,844.34
2,452.58
