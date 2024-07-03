Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
346.95
363.49
299.43
248.73
425.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
346.95
363.49
299.43
248.73
425.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.32
0.56
1.7
0.45
1.18
Total Income
347.27
364.05
301.13
249.18
426.42
Total Expenditure
285.64
321.57
411.85
473.19
392.83
PBIDT
61.63
42.48
-110.72
-224.01
33.59
Interest
28.28
30.87
30.69
25.37
24.44
PBDT
33.35
11.61
-141.41
-249.38
9.15
Depreciation
25.34
25.07
25.25
25.96
26.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
88.79
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
8.01
-13.46
-255.45
-275.34
-17.06
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.11
0
0.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
8.01
-13.46
-255.34
-275.34
-17.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-57.09
-62.77
-5.22
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
8.01
-13.46
-198.25
-212.57
-11.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.41
-3.5
-70.93
-76.49
-4.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
40.21
42
36
36
36
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.76
11.68
-36.97
-90.06
7.89
PBDTM(%)
9.61
3.19
-47.22
-100.26
2.15
PATM(%)
2.3
-3.7
-85.31
-110.69
-4.01
