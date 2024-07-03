iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Quarterly Results

699.4
(4.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

346.95

363.49

299.43

248.73

425.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

346.95

363.49

299.43

248.73

425.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.32

0.56

1.7

0.45

1.18

Total Income

347.27

364.05

301.13

249.18

426.42

Total Expenditure

285.64

321.57

411.85

473.19

392.83

PBIDT

61.63

42.48

-110.72

-224.01

33.59

Interest

28.28

30.87

30.69

25.37

24.44

PBDT

33.35

11.61

-141.41

-249.38

9.15

Depreciation

25.34

25.07

25.25

25.96

26.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

88.79

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

8.01

-13.46

-255.45

-275.34

-17.06

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.11

0

0.1

Net Profit after Minority Interest

8.01

-13.46

-255.34

-275.34

-17.16

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-57.09

-62.77

-5.22

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

8.01

-13.46

-198.25

-212.57

-11.94

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.41

-3.5

-70.93

-76.49

-4.77

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

40.21

42

36

36

36

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.76

11.68

-36.97

-90.06

7.89

PBDTM(%)

9.61

3.19

-47.22

-100.26

2.15

PATM(%)

2.3

-3.7

-85.31

-110.69

-4.01

Solara Active: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.