Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

695.2
(3.70%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:44:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,268.34

1,616.88

1,321.75

560.4

yoy growth (%)

-21.55

22.32

135.85

Raw materials

-653.89

-724.41

-598.87

-293.32

As % of sales

51.55

44.8

45.3

52.34

Employee costs

-234.2

-227.63

-202.24

-69.51

As % of sales

18.46

14.07

15.3

12.4

Other costs

-299.9

-279.51

-264.11

-136.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.64

17.28

19.98

24.29

Operating profit

80.35

385.33

256.53

61.38

OPM

6.33

23.83

19.4

10.95

Depreciation

-112.01

-108.31

-93.67

-36.55

Interest expense

-75.27

-84.47

-77.88

-25.16

Other income

18.76

28.41

27.51

2.28

Profit before tax

-88.17

220.96

112.49

1.95

Taxes

33.1

0

0

0

Tax rate

-37.54

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-55.07

220.96

112.49

1.95

Exceptional items

-3.49

0

0

0

Net profit

-58.56

220.96

112.49

1.95

yoy growth (%)

-126.5

96.42

5,668.71

NPM

-4.61

13.66

8.51

0.34

