|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,268.34
1,616.88
1,321.75
560.4
yoy growth (%)
-21.55
22.32
135.85
Raw materials
-653.89
-724.41
-598.87
-293.32
As % of sales
51.55
44.8
45.3
52.34
Employee costs
-234.2
-227.63
-202.24
-69.51
As % of sales
18.46
14.07
15.3
12.4
Other costs
-299.9
-279.51
-264.11
-136.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.64
17.28
19.98
24.29
Operating profit
80.35
385.33
256.53
61.38
OPM
6.33
23.83
19.4
10.95
Depreciation
-112.01
-108.31
-93.67
-36.55
Interest expense
-75.27
-84.47
-77.88
-25.16
Other income
18.76
28.41
27.51
2.28
Profit before tax
-88.17
220.96
112.49
1.95
Taxes
33.1
0
0
0
Tax rate
-37.54
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-55.07
220.96
112.49
1.95
Exceptional items
-3.49
0
0
0
Net profit
-58.56
220.96
112.49
1.95
yoy growth (%)
-126.5
96.42
5,668.71
NPM
-4.61
13.66
8.51
0.34
