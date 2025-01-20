iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Key Ratios

689.05
(2.66%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:19:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.55

22.32

135.85

Op profit growth

-79.27

48.73

335.16

EBIT growth

-104.02

58.7

660.01

Net profit growth

-126.26

93.17

30,300.53

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.3

23.86

19.62

10.63

EBIT margin

-0.97

18.92

14.58

4.52

Net profit margin

-4.58

13.69

8.67

0.06

RoCE

-0.49

14.54

11.4

RoNW

-0.93

4.13

3.09

RoA

-0.58

2.63

1.69

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-16.19

61.61

42.65

0.14

Dividend per share

0

7

2

0

Cash EPS

-47.35

31.37

7.61

-14.72

Book value per share

423.61

442.12

404.36

309.62

Valuation ratios

P/E

-37.86

20.85

9.57

P/CEPS

-12.94

40.95

53.63

P/B

1.44

2.9

1.01

EV/EBIDTA

33.84

13.09

6.46

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-37.45

-0.06

-0.33

71.06

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

140.08

80.18

67.52

Inventory days

125.25

64.86

64.53

Creditor days

-93

-79.91

-93.94

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.16

-3.62

-2.47

-1

Net debt / equity

0.64

0.26

0.61

0.76

Net debt / op. profit

12.38

1.09

2.56

9.82

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-51.55

-44.8

-45.3

-52.35

Employee costs

-18.63

-14.18

-15.44

-12.57

Other costs

-23.5

-17.14

-19.61

-24.43

Solara Active : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.