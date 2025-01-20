Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.55
22.32
135.85
Op profit growth
-79.27
48.73
335.16
EBIT growth
-104.02
58.7
660.01
Net profit growth
-126.26
93.17
30,300.53
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.3
23.86
19.62
10.63
EBIT margin
-0.97
18.92
14.58
4.52
Net profit margin
-4.58
13.69
8.67
0.06
RoCE
-0.49
14.54
11.4
RoNW
-0.93
4.13
3.09
RoA
-0.58
2.63
1.69
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-16.19
61.61
42.65
0.14
Dividend per share
0
7
2
0
Cash EPS
-47.35
31.37
7.61
-14.72
Book value per share
423.61
442.12
404.36
309.62
Valuation ratios
P/E
-37.86
20.85
9.57
P/CEPS
-12.94
40.95
53.63
P/B
1.44
2.9
1.01
EV/EBIDTA
33.84
13.09
6.46
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-37.45
-0.06
-0.33
71.06
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
140.08
80.18
67.52
Inventory days
125.25
64.86
64.53
Creditor days
-93
-79.91
-93.94
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.16
-3.62
-2.47
-1
Net debt / equity
0.64
0.26
0.61
0.76
Net debt / op. profit
12.38
1.09
2.56
9.82
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-51.55
-44.8
-45.3
-52.35
Employee costs
-18.63
-14.18
-15.44
-12.57
Other costs
-23.5
-17.14
-19.61
-24.43
