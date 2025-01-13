Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36
36
36
35.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
901.42
1,467.13
1,491.05
1,556.86
Net Worth
937.42
1,503.13
1,527.05
1,592.79
Minority Interest
Debt
1,011.5
1,012.85
1,037.37
620.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
83.31
80.85
82.69
Total Liabilities
1,948.92
2,599.29
2,645.27
2,296.21
Fixed Assets
1,517.46
1,580.48
1,572.8
1,446.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.25
16.05
14.77
18.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
161.85
135.99
108.24
Networking Capital
408.73
832.2
874.57
524.73
Inventories
359.7
558.09
575.55
294.97
Inventory Days
165.63
66.58
Sundry Debtors
351.22
539.65
489.67
483.81
Debtor Days
140.91
109.21
Other Current Assets
95.49
113.43
182.37
142.6
Sundry Creditors
-317.68
-312.48
-285.27
-309.21
Creditor Days
82.09
69.8
Other Current Liabilities
-80
-66.49
-87.75
-87.44
Cash
8.48
8.71
47.14
198.38
Total Assets
1,948.92
2,599.29
2,645.27
2,296.21
