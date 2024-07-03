Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,026.28
1,063.19
907.52
1,172.67
1,024.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,026.28
1,063.19
907.52
1,172.67
1,024.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.67
17.87
13.95
18.99
15.39
Total Income
1,029.95
1,081.06
921.47
1,191.66
1,040.37
Total Expenditure
1,199.21
978.07
843.26
885.91
815.62
PBIDT
-169.26
102.99
78.21
305.75
224.75
Interest
74.42
68.1
53.81
59.65
57.51
PBDT
-243.68
34.89
24.4
246.1
167.24
Depreciation
78.08
84.74
84.5
81.22
70.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.47
0
28.77
16.63
Deferred Tax
-10.25
-24.32
0
-28.63
-16.33
Reported Profit After Tax
-311.51
-26
-60.1
164.74
96.71
Minority Interest After NP
0.54
-0.06
-0.07
-0.01
-0.08
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-312.05
-25.94
-60.03
164.75
96.79
Extra-ordinary Items
-67.99
0
-2.18
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-244.06
-25.94
-57.85
164.75
96.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-86.69
-7.21
-16.71
53.43
37.51
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
40
0
Equity
36
36
35.94
35.9
26.04
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-16.49
9.68
8.61
26.07
21.92
PBDTM(%)
-23.74
3.28
2.68
20.98
16.31
PATM(%)
-30.35
-2.44
-6.62
14.04
9.43
