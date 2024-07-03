iifl-logo-icon 1
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Nine Monthly Results

693.35
(-1.31%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:43:29 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,026.28

1,063.19

907.52

1,172.67

1,024.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,026.28

1,063.19

907.52

1,172.67

1,024.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.67

17.87

13.95

18.99

15.39

Total Income

1,029.95

1,081.06

921.47

1,191.66

1,040.37

Total Expenditure

1,199.21

978.07

843.26

885.91

815.62

PBIDT

-169.26

102.99

78.21

305.75

224.75

Interest

74.42

68.1

53.81

59.65

57.51

PBDT

-243.68

34.89

24.4

246.1

167.24

Depreciation

78.08

84.74

84.5

81.22

70.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.47

0

28.77

16.63

Deferred Tax

-10.25

-24.32

0

-28.63

-16.33

Reported Profit After Tax

-311.51

-26

-60.1

164.74

96.71

Minority Interest After NP

0.54

-0.06

-0.07

-0.01

-0.08

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-312.05

-25.94

-60.03

164.75

96.79

Extra-ordinary Items

-67.99

0

-2.18

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-244.06

-25.94

-57.85

164.75

96.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-86.69

-7.21

-16.71

53.43

37.51

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

40

0

Equity

36

36

35.94

35.9

26.04

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-16.49

9.68

8.61

26.07

21.92

PBDTM(%)

-23.74

3.28

2.68

20.98

16.31

PATM(%)

-30.35

-2.44

-6.62

14.04

9.43

Solara Active: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd

