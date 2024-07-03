Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Summary

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited was incorporated on February 23, 2017 to undertake business in manufacturing, production, processing, formulating, sale, import, export, merchandising, distributing, trading of and dealing in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The Company has 6 APIs manufacturing plants located in Ambernath, Mangalore, Mysuru, Puducherry, Vishakhapatnam, and Cuddalore with a capacity of over 2,580 kilo litres and two R&D Centres in Chennai and Bengaluru. The Company offer rich basket of niche high-value products for global markets. The Company has developed 80+ commercial APIs predominantly in anthelmintic, anti-malarias, anti-infective, neuromuscular insomnia and anti-psychotic hyperkalemia segments, among others. It also reinforce entry barriers to competition and build strong intrinsic value through market specific launches. Apart from this, the Solara Active has two research and development units - in Bengaluru and Chennai - equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a pipeline of 25+ products, at different stages of development. These drugs primarily deal with anthelmintic, anti-malarias, beta blockers, muscle relaxants, novel oral anticoagulants, anti-infective and other niche segments.The Companys manufacturing facilities enjoy regulatory approvals from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA); European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines (EDQM); Korea Food & Drug Administration (KFDA) - South Korea; Euro Zone - Good Manufacturing Practice (EUGMP) - Danish, World Health Organization (WHO) - Geneva; Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA); Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk (Cofepris) - Mexico; Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) - Australia; Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) - Japan.The Company acquired 100% of the equity shares of Strides Chemicals Private Limited and made it the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective from September 1, 2018. During the year 2018-19, the Companys wholly owned subsidiary Strides Chemicals Private Limited amalgamated with the Company on December 20, 2019 and the merger was given effect in February, 2020. The Companys new Greenfield plant situated at SEZ unit, Plot No.:3B,3C,3D, Part 2 and 2A-1, APIIC APSEZ, Atchutapuram Village, Rambilli Mandal, Visakhapatnam - 531011, Andhra Pradesh, commenced commercial production in 2021.The Company acquired 487000 additional stake in Sequent Penems Private Limited, subsidiary company and subsequently Sequent Pharma became the wholly owned subsidiary of Company effective from April 27, 2021. In 2024, the Company sold its entire shareholding in Sequent Penems Private Limited to Symbio Generrics India Private Limited and Sequent Penems Private Limited ceased to be asubsidiary of the Company with effect from April 25, 2024..