|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|21 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and other matters SOLARA : Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 21, 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and allotment of 49,000 Equity shares pursuant to exercise of ESOP Grant under SOLARA ESOP Plan ,2018. Read less.. Solara Active pharma Sciences Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 21, 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and allotment of 49,000 equity shares pursuant to exercise of ESOP granted under SOLARA ESOP Plan 2018 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the period ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Resignation of Mr. P V Raghavendra Rao from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Company from the close of business hours of February 15, 2024. Appointment of Mr. M Mohan as Executive Director of the Company with effect from February 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.