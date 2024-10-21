iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Board Meeting

651.35
(-1.48%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:41:55 PM

Solara Active CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and other matters SOLARA : Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 21, 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and allotment of 49,000 Equity shares pursuant to exercise of ESOP Grant under SOLARA ESOP Plan ,2018. Read less.. Solara Active pharma Sciences Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 21, 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and allotment of 49,000 equity shares pursuant to exercise of ESOP granted under SOLARA ESOP Plan 2018 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the period ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Resignation of Mr. P V Raghavendra Rao from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Company from the close of business hours of February 15, 2024. Appointment of Mr. M Mohan as Executive Director of the Company with effect from February 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Solara Active: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.