Solarium Green Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

SOLARIUM GREEN ENERGY LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,384.4

46.534,65,399.212,419.38134,984.28479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

406.3

66.1784,714.37302.510.524,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

54.45

36.0632,882.365,033.890.551,349.0516.12

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

95.06

52.5225,666.2123.70.441,864.98.27

K E C International Ltd

KEC

845.15

87.8522,497.8972.890.464,757.64185.72

