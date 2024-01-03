Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,384.4
|46.53
|4,65,399.21
|2,419.38
|1
|34,984.28
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
406.3
|66.17
|84,714.37
|302.51
|0.52
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
54.45
|36.06
|32,882.36
|5,033.89
|0.55
|1,349.05
|16.12
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
95.06
|52.52
|25,666.2
|123.7
|0.44
|1,864.9
|8.27
K E C International Ltd
KEC
845.15
|87.85
|22,497.89
|72.89
|0.46
|4,757.64
|185.72
No Record Found
