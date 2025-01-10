TO THE MEMBERS OF

SOLID STONE COMPANY LIMITED

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements (also known as standalone financial statements) of SOLID STONE COMPANY LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31 2024, and its Profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (“SAs”) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters How the matter was addressed by us. Evaluation of Related Party Transactions (refer Note 35 of the Standalone Financial Statements) The Company has related party transactions which include, amongst others, sale and purchase of Goods/services to its associates and other related parties. Principal Audit Procedures We focused on identification and disclosure of related parties in accordance with relevant accounting standards as a key audit matter. Our audit procedures amongst others included the following: Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls over identification and disclosure of related party transactions. Obtained a list of related parties from the Companys Management and traced the related parties to declarations given by directors, where applicable, and to Note 35 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. We assessed the Companys process to identify the impact of adoption of the new revenue accounting standard. Tested material creditors/debtors, loan outstanding/ loans taken to evaluate existence of any related party relationships; tested transactions based on declarations of related party transactions given to the Board of Directors and Audit Committee. Evaluated the disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements for compliance with Ind AS 24. Our procedures did not identify any material exceptions.

Information Other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the Standalone financial statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion, The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained upto the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. 11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020(“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure B” - a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

14. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act. read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure “A”.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. There are no pending litigations on the Company impacting Financial Statements;

ii. The Company has no long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were no material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in its aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kinds of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any final or interim dividend during the year. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

15. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act

For Merchant & Co. Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 145290W Ushma Merchant Proprietor Membership No.: 142930 UDIN : 24142930BKDAHP2504 Place : Mumbai Dated: May 21, 2024

ANNEXURE “A”: TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 15 (f) under “Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” section of our report to the Members of Solid Stone Company Limited of even date)

1. Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of The Companies Act, 2013 (“The Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SOLID STONE COMPANY LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

2. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

3. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

4. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

5. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

6. Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Merchant & Co. Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 145290W Ushma Merchant Proprietor Membership No.: 142930 UDIN : 24142930BKDAHP2504 Place : Mumbai Dated: May 21, 2024

ANNEXURE “B”: TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 14 under “Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” section of our report to the Members of Solid Stone Company Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets. b) As explained to us, Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in accordance with a regular programme of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable, considering the size and the nature of its business. The frequency of verification is reasonable, and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such physical verification;

c) Based on our examination of the registered sale deed and property tax receipts provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) Based on the information and explanation furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) Inventories (including lying with third parties) has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books and documents made available, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from bank from banks or financial institutions on the basis of current assets where the quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans and advances, secured or unsecured during the year to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the clauses 3(iii) (a), (b) (c) (d),(e),(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company, during the year has not given any loans or made any investments or provided guaranteed and securities to the parties covered under the provisions of Section 185 and 186. Consequently, clause 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Act, and the rules framed thereunder from the public. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii) i. a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods & Services Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, and any other statutory dues with appropriate authorities, where applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues which have remained outstanding as at March 31 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the records of the company, there are no dues outstanding of income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax, goods and services tax on account of any dispute. viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix) a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender hence reporting under clause 3 (ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. d. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. f. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. x) a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of Initial public offer or further Public offer (Including debt instruments).

Moneys raised by way of Term Loan were applied for the purpose for which those are raised.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management. b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints received have been during the year by the Company.

xii) The company is not a nidhi Company and accordingly provisions of clause (xii) of Para 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii) On the basis of our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that all the transaction with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, and the details have been disclosed in the Financial statements in Refer Note 35 as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of the business.

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors. Accordingly, provisions of clause (xv) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the company.

xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) The Company is not required to comply provisions of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 relating to Expenditure towards CSR.

Hence, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a), (b) of the Order is not applicable.