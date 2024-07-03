Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹35
Prev. Close₹34.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.38
Day's High₹35
Day's Low₹33.3
52 Week's High₹46.88
52 Week's Low₹27.7
Book Value₹40.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.36
P/E22.5
EPS1.55
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.38
5.38
5.38
5.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.28
15.45
14.88
15.59
Net Worth
21.66
20.83
20.26
20.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
17.23
36.54
61.37
66.09
yoy growth (%)
-52.84
-40.45
-7.14
10.27
Raw materials
-12.19
-28.26
-52.66
-57.07
As % of sales
70.76
77.33
85.81
86.35
Employee costs
-1.72
-2.2
-2.3
-2.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.96
1.06
1.01
1.09
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.93
-0.48
-0.66
Tax paid
0.19
-0.36
-0.42
-0.38
Working capital
1.59
1.56
1.24
3.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.84
-40.45
-7.14
10.27
Op profit growth
-50.82
9.56
-7.32
14.96
EBIT growth
-56.08
-0.93
-3.26
18.99
Net profit growth
-210.2
19.13
-16.72
19.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
24.02
30.8
24.32
17.23
36.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
24.02
30.8
24.32
17.23
36.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.13
0.06
0.04
0.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,473.15
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.4
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
741.6
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.1
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.67
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Milan B Khakhar
Joint Managing Director
Prakash B. Khakhar
Independent Non Exe. Director
A. Y. Parekh
Independent Non Exe. Director
K. Gopi Nair
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gaurav S.Davda
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hardik Valia
Independent Director
Sarvapriya Walia
Independent Director
Deepali Jagad
Independent Director
Rashmi Ghorpade
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Solid Stone Company Ltd
Summary
Solid Granites Limited was originally incorporated in the name of style of Solid Granites Private Limited in 1990 with Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Company started its commercial operations in January 1992. It was subsequently changed to a Public Limited Company and the Company obtained Fresh Certificate of Incorporation confirming the conversion of Company from Private Limited to Public Limited Company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of natural stones, building materials and allied building business activities.During FY 2007-08, the Companys business was restructured in terms of merger. The Company was amalgamated with Granitexx Stones and Mosaics Private Limited and consequently became the Holding Company of two of its Subsidiaries viz. Granitexx UK Ltd. and Stone Source GB Ltd. The business of these two amalgamated companies got transferred/ vested into the Company effective from October 1 , 2007. As a result of merger, the Company issued 4,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each on Preferential basis at a Premium of Rs.90/- per Share to the Investors and the said Shares got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. Through Scheme of Amalgamation, the Company further acquired Chain of Retail Outlet, resulting an increase in profits and income for the Company and finally, the name of the Company was also changed from Solid Granites Limited to Solid Stone Company Limited effective from 2nd November, 2007.
Read More
The Solid Stone Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.12 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Solid Stone Company Ltd is ₹18.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Solid Stone Company Ltd is 22.5 and 0.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Solid Stone Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Solid Stone Company Ltd is ₹27.7 and ₹46.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Solid Stone Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.16%, 3 Years at 10.14%, 1 Year at 19.95%, 6 Month at 1.28%, 3 Month at 1.16% and 1 Month at -2.76%.
