34.12
(-2.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open35
  • Day's High35
  • 52 Wk High46.88
  • Prev. Close34.87
  • Day's Low33.3
  • 52 Wk Low 27.7
  • Turnover (lac)1.38
  • P/E22.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.89
  • EPS1.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.36
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Solid Stone Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

35

Prev. Close

34.87

Turnover(Lac.)

1.38

Day's High

35

Day's Low

33.3

52 Week's High

46.88

52 Week's Low

27.7

Book Value

40.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.36

P/E

22.5

EPS

1.55

Divi. Yield

0

Solid Stone Company Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

Solid Stone Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Solid Stone Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.76%

Foreign: 0.75%

Indian: 69.33%

Non-Promoter- 29.90%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Solid Stone Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.38

5.38

5.38

5.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.28

15.45

14.88

15.59

Net Worth

21.66

20.83

20.26

20.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

17.23

36.54

61.37

66.09

yoy growth (%)

-52.84

-40.45

-7.14

10.27

Raw materials

-12.19

-28.26

-52.66

-57.07

As % of sales

70.76

77.33

85.81

86.35

Employee costs

-1.72

-2.2

-2.3

-2.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.96

1.06

1.01

1.09

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.93

-0.48

-0.66

Tax paid

0.19

-0.36

-0.42

-0.38

Working capital

1.59

1.56

1.24

3.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.84

-40.45

-7.14

10.27

Op profit growth

-50.82

9.56

-7.32

14.96

EBIT growth

-56.08

-0.93

-3.26

18.99

Net profit growth

-210.2

19.13

-16.72

19.21

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

24.02

30.8

24.32

17.23

36.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.02

30.8

24.32

17.23

36.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.13

0.06

0.04

0.15

Solid Stone Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,473.15

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.4

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

741.6

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.1

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.67

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Solid Stone Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Milan B Khakhar

Joint Managing Director

Prakash B. Khakhar

Independent Non Exe. Director

A. Y. Parekh

Independent Non Exe. Director

K. Gopi Nair

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gaurav S.Davda

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hardik Valia

Independent Director

Sarvapriya Walia

Independent Director

Deepali Jagad

Independent Director

Rashmi Ghorpade

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Solid Stone Company Ltd

Summary

Solid Granites Limited was originally incorporated in the name of style of Solid Granites Private Limited in 1990 with Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Company started its commercial operations in January 1992. It was subsequently changed to a Public Limited Company and the Company obtained Fresh Certificate of Incorporation confirming the conversion of Company from Private Limited to Public Limited Company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of natural stones, building materials and allied building business activities.During FY 2007-08, the Companys business was restructured in terms of merger. The Company was amalgamated with Granitexx Stones and Mosaics Private Limited and consequently became the Holding Company of two of its Subsidiaries viz. Granitexx UK Ltd. and Stone Source GB Ltd. The business of these two amalgamated companies got transferred/ vested into the Company effective from October 1 , 2007. As a result of merger, the Company issued 4,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each on Preferential basis at a Premium of Rs.90/- per Share to the Investors and the said Shares got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. Through Scheme of Amalgamation, the Company further acquired Chain of Retail Outlet, resulting an increase in profits and income for the Company and finally, the name of the Company was also changed from Solid Granites Limited to Solid Stone Company Limited effective from 2nd November, 2007.
Company FAQs

What is the Solid Stone Company Ltd share price today?

The Solid Stone Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.12 today.

What is the Market Cap of Solid Stone Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Solid Stone Company Ltd is ₹18.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Solid Stone Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Solid Stone Company Ltd is 22.5 and 0.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Solid Stone Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Solid Stone Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Solid Stone Company Ltd is ₹27.7 and ₹46.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Solid Stone Company Ltd?

Solid Stone Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.16%, 3 Years at 10.14%, 1 Year at 19.95%, 6 Month at 1.28%, 3 Month at 1.16% and 1 Month at -2.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Solid Stone Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Solid Stone Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.09 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.91 %

