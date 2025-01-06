iifl-logo-icon 1
Solid Stone Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

34.12
(-2.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Solid Stone Company Ltd

Solid Stone Co FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.96

1.06

1.01

1.09

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.93

-0.48

-0.66

Tax paid

0.19

-0.36

-0.42

-0.38

Working capital

1.59

1.56

1.24

3.93

Other operating items

Operating

0.22

1.32

1.33

3.97

Capital expenditure

-0.38

1.43

0.35

-0.08

Free cash flow

-0.15

2.75

1.68

3.89

Equity raised

32.7

30.56

28.68

27.25

Investing

0

0

-0.16

0

Financing

3.29

0.67

0.12

10.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

35.83

34

30.33

41.17

