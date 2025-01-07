iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Solid Stone Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

34.6
(1.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Solid Stone Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

17.23

36.54

61.37

66.09

yoy growth (%)

-52.84

-40.45

-7.14

10.27

Raw materials

-12.19

-28.26

-52.66

-57.07

As % of sales

70.76

77.33

85.81

86.35

Employee costs

-1.72

-2.2

-2.3

-2.07

As % of sales

10.03

6.02

3.75

3.14

Other costs

-1.39

-2.19

-2.85

-3.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.11

6.01

4.65

4.71

Operating profit

1.9

3.88

3.54

3.82

OPM

11.08

10.62

5.77

5.78

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.93

-0.48

-0.66

Interest expense

-2.32

-2.02

-2.11

-2.13

Other income

0.04

0.15

0.07

0.06

Profit before tax

-0.96

1.06

1.01

1.09

Taxes

0.19

-0.36

-0.42

-0.38

Tax rate

-20.11

-34.29

-41.9

-35.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.77

0.7

0.58

0.7

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.77

0.7

0.58

0.7

yoy growth (%)

-210.2

19.13

-16.72

19.21

NPM

-4.48

1.92

0.95

1.07

Solid Stone Co : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Solid Stone Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.