Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.84
-40.45
-7.18
9.44
Op profit growth
-50.82
9.09
-9.35
21.86
EBIT growth
-56.08
-17.64
12.25
28.6
Net profit growth
-210.2
-42.63
48.34
62.59
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.08
10.62
5.8
5.93
EBIT margin
7.89
8.47
6.12
5.06
Net profit margin
-4.48
1.92
1.99
1.24
RoCE
3.47
8.19
10.32
9.78
RoNW
-0.9
0.83
1.54
1.09
RoA
-0.49
0.46
0.83
0.6
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.44
1.3
2.27
1.53
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.53
-0.44
1.36
0.29
Book value per share
38.92
40.33
37.71
35.98
Valuation ratios
P/E
-33.61
14.53
29.51
57.22
P/CEPS
-19.06
-42.75
49.13
299.27
P/B
1.24
0.46
1.77
2.43
EV/EBIDTA
22.8
6.59
12.27
15.74
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-20.11
-34.29
-25.77
-31.94
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
304.79
172.22
88.61
63.06
Inventory days
426.05
193.34
124.95
131.51
Creditor days
-43.59
-43.07
-25.06
-18.28
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.58
-1.52
-1.77
-1.56
Net debt / equity
0.88
0.75
0.79
0.83
Net debt / op. profit
9.68
4.23
4.53
4.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-70.76
-77.33
-85.81
-86.41
Employee costs
-10.03
-6.02
-3.75
-3.14
Other costs
-8.11
-6.01
-4.62
-4.5
