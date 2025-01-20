iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Solid Stone Company Ltd Key Ratios

36.1
(0.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:17:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Solid Stone Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.84

-40.45

-7.18

9.44

Op profit growth

-50.82

9.09

-9.35

21.86

EBIT growth

-56.08

-17.64

12.25

28.6

Net profit growth

-210.2

-42.63

48.34

62.59

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.08

10.62

5.8

5.93

EBIT margin

7.89

8.47

6.12

5.06

Net profit margin

-4.48

1.92

1.99

1.24

RoCE

3.47

8.19

10.32

9.78

RoNW

-0.9

0.83

1.54

1.09

RoA

-0.49

0.46

0.83

0.6

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.44

1.3

2.27

1.53

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.53

-0.44

1.36

0.29

Book value per share

38.92

40.33

37.71

35.98

Valuation ratios

P/E

-33.61

14.53

29.51

57.22

P/CEPS

-19.06

-42.75

49.13

299.27

P/B

1.24

0.46

1.77

2.43

EV/EBIDTA

22.8

6.59

12.27

15.74

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-20.11

-34.29

-25.77

-31.94

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

304.79

172.22

88.61

63.06

Inventory days

426.05

193.34

124.95

131.51

Creditor days

-43.59

-43.07

-25.06

-18.28

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.58

-1.52

-1.77

-1.56

Net debt / equity

0.88

0.75

0.79

0.83

Net debt / op. profit

9.68

4.23

4.53

4.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-70.76

-77.33

-85.81

-86.41

Employee costs

-10.03

-6.02

-3.75

-3.14

Other costs

-8.11

-6.01

-4.62

-4.5

Solid Stone Co : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Solid Stone Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.