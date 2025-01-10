The Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their Thirty Fourth Annual Report of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS :

Year Ended 31st March, 2024 Year Ended 31st March, 2023 Rs..in ‘000s Rs..in ‘000s Gross Income from Operations 2,40,986 3,09,280 Profit/(Loss) before Depreciation and Tax 20,103 16,944 Profit/(Loss) after Tax 8,498 5,838 Balance brought forward from Previous year 97,172 91,483 Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the year 8,320 5,689 Surplus carried to Balance Sheet 105,492 97,172

OPERATIONS :

During the year under review the Company made remarkable improvement in performance, posting a higher Profit before taxes in the era of competitive market and increasing costs. The Gross Income from Operations during the year was Rs.2409.86 lakhs as against Rs.3092.80 lakhs in the previous year. The company posted a Profit before tax of Rs.111.99 lakhs as against Profit of Rs.82.58 lakhs in the previous year. There has been significant improvement in the margins, despite decline in gross income from operations. The company continues to focus on the domestic market and is trying to create and nurture niche clientele in the sector which it operates.

SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATES :

Pursuant to Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the statement containing salient features of the financial statements of the Companys Subsidiaries and Associate (in Form AOC-1) is forming part of this Report.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS :

In accordance with the Accounting Standard (AS 21) on consolidated Financial Statements read with Accounting Standard (AS 23) on Accounting for Investment in Subsidiaries, the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements are provided in the Annual Report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is annexed herewith as “Annexure A”.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All transactions with the Related Parties are placed before the Audit Committee for its approval. All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year under review were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business and in accordance with the provisions of the Act and Rules made thereunder, the Listing Regulations and companys policy on Related Party transactions.

During the year under review there are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons or parties which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Accordingly, no disclosure is made in respect of related party transaction in Form AOC-2 in terms of section 134 of the Act and Rules framed thereunder.

The related party transactions are disclosed under Note No. 35 of the Notes to Financial Statements for the financial year 2023-24.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Note No.3 of the Notes to the Financial Statements.

INSURANCE :

All the assets of the Company are adequately insured.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL :

Ms. Ashni Parekh (DIN: 00763224), Mr.K. Gopi Nair (DIN: 00763252) and Mr. Gaurav Davda (DIN: 01372614) are the independent Directors of the company and their tenure of holding office as Independent Directors ends at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting.

The Board places on record its deep appreciation for the services rendered by Ms. Ashni Parekh (DIN: 00763224), Mr. K.Gopi Nair (DIN: 00763252) and Mr. Gaurav Davda (DIN: 01372614) as Independent Directors during their tenure of office with the company. The Board has proposed to appoint Mr. Sarvapriya Walia (DIN: 08040807), Ms. Deepali Jagad (DIN: 10745991) and Ms. Rashmi Ghorpade (DIN: 10745942) as Independent Directors of your company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting subject to applicable statutory provisions and approvals for a period of 5 years from the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held for the year ended 31st March, 2029.

The Board has proposed to appoint Ms. Rashmi Ghorpade (DIN: 10745942) as Independent Director liable to retire by rotation pursuant to section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The enabling resolutions for their appointment as Independent Directors form part of the Notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

Key Managerial Personnel

Mr. Milan Khakhar, Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Prakash Khakhar, Joint Managing Director, Mr. Manoj Dewani, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Hardik Valia, Company Secretary of the Company are Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. There was no change in the Key Managerial Personnel during the year.

BOARD EVALUATION :

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance and that of its statutory committees viz. Audit Committee, Stakeholder Relationship Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and that of the individual directors. The results of evaluation are satisfactory and adequate and meet the requirements of the company.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION :

(including criteria for determining qualification, positive attributes, independence of a Director, policy relating to remuneration for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees)

Policy on Directors Appointment

Policy on Directors appointment is to follow the criteria as laid down under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Emphasis is given to persons from diverse fields or professions.

Policy on Remuneration

Guiding Policy on remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and employees of the Company is that -

Remuneration to workmen is as per the prevailing structure, qualification, experience and skills.

Remuneration to Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Executives, Managers, Staff and Workmen (non Unionised) is industry driven in which it is operating, taking into account the performance leverage and such factors so as to attract and retain quality talent.

For Directors, it is based on the shareholders resolutions, provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed therein, circulars and guidelines issued by Central Government and other authorities from time to time.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE BY THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Pursuant to Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, Independent Directors of the Company have made declarations confirming the compliance of the conditions of the independence stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Act.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

a) in the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors have prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis.

e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively.

f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal, statutory, and secretarial auditors and the reviews performed by Management and the relevant Board Committees, including the Audit Committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during the financial year 2023-24.

DETAILS OF COMMITTEES OF DIRECTORS

Composition of Audit Committee of Directors, Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Directors, Stakeholders Relationship/ Grievance Committee of Directors, number of meetings held of each Committee of Directors during the financial year 2023-24 and meetings attended by each member of the Committee as required under the Companies Act, 2013, are provided in Corporate Governance Report and forming part of the report. The recommendations of the Audit Committee, as and when made to the Board, have been accepted by it.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE :

Your Company reaffirms its commitment to Corporate Governance and is fully compliant with the conditions of Corporate Governance stipulated in Clause ‘C of Schedule V on Annual Report pursuant to Regulation 34(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

A separate section of disclosure on Corporate Governance is annexed hereto and forms part of the Report.

ANALYSIS OF REMUNERATION

The Information as per Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, forms part of this Report as “Annexure D”.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

Statutory Auditors

At the AGM of the Company held on September 29, 2020 pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, M/s. Merchant & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.145290W, were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the company from the conclusion of the 30th AGM held on September 29, 2020 till the conclusion of the 35th AGM to be held in the year 2025.

The Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors on the financial Statements of the Company for FY 2023-24 forms part of the Annual Report.

During the year under review, the Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimer and no frauds were reported by the Auditors of the company under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Secretarial Audit

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board in its meeting held on 21st May 2024 has reappointed M/s. Jinang Shah & Associates, Company Secretaries in Practice (CP No. 14215) to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year ending on 31st March, 2025. The Report of the Secretarial Auditor is annexed herewith as “Annexure E “ and forming part of the report. There is one observation in the Secretarial Audit Report for the period under review which is self explanatory in nature.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company is having in place internal financial controls system. The internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were adequate and operating effectively.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has established a vigil / whistle blower mechanism which provides a channel to any employer / director to report to the Management concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of code of conduct or policy. The mechanism provides for adequate safeguards against victimisation of the whistle blower and also provides for direct access to the Chairman & Managing Director /Chairperson of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases.

AUDITORS QUALIFICATIONS

The remarks, if any, either by the Statutory Auditors or by the Practising Company Secretary in their respective reports are self explanatory. There are no qualifications or adverse remarks in the aforesaid reports.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has formulated a Risk Assessment & Management Policy. The details of the Risk Management are covered in the Corporate Governance Report.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

Eight meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the year. For further details please refer to the report on Corporate Governance in this annual report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Information pursuant to the provisions of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the names and other particulars of employees is not provided as there are no employees drawing remuneration above the prescribed limits.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Annual Return as on 31 March, 2024 will be available on the companys website www.solid-stone.com

GENERAL

No disclosure or reporting is required of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review.

(i) Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise

(ii) Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

(iii) No significant or material order were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

There were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal Act, 2013) during the year under review.

APPRECIATION :

Your Directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation for their continued support and co-operation received from the Banks, Customers, Suppliers, Employees at all levels and Shareholders of the Company.