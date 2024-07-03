Solid Stone Company Ltd Summary

Solid Granites Limited was originally incorporated in the name of style of Solid Granites Private Limited in 1990 with Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Company started its commercial operations in January 1992. It was subsequently changed to a Public Limited Company and the Company obtained Fresh Certificate of Incorporation confirming the conversion of Company from Private Limited to Public Limited Company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of natural stones, building materials and allied building business activities.During FY 2007-08, the Companys business was restructured in terms of merger. The Company was amalgamated with Granitexx Stones and Mosaics Private Limited and consequently became the Holding Company of two of its Subsidiaries viz. Granitexx UK Ltd. and Stone Source GB Ltd. The business of these two amalgamated companies got transferred/ vested into the Company effective from October 1 , 2007. As a result of merger, the Company issued 4,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each on Preferential basis at a Premium of Rs.90/- per Share to the Investors and the said Shares got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. Through Scheme of Amalgamation, the Company further acquired Chain of Retail Outlet, resulting an increase in profits and income for the Company and finally, the name of the Company was also changed from Solid Granites Limited to Solid Stone Company Limited effective from 2nd November, 2007.