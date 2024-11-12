iifl-logo-icon 1
Solid Stone Company Ltd Board Meeting

35.6
(3.49%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:28:00 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
SOLID STONE COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Quarterly and Half Yearly results for period ended 30th September 2014 Submission of Un-Audited Quarterly and Half Yearly Results for the period ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
SOLID STONE COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company as per IndAS for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 20246 May 2024
SOLID STONE COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Accounts for year ended 31st March 2024 Submission of Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 nd Auditors Report pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
SOLID STONE COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Solid Stone Co: Related News

No Record Found

