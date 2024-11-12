Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

SOLID STONE COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Quarterly and Half Yearly results for period ended 30th September 2014 Submission of Un-Audited Quarterly and Half Yearly Results for the period ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

SOLID STONE COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company as per IndAS for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 6 May 2024

SOLID STONE COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Accounts for year ended 31st March 2024 Submission of Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 nd Auditors Report pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024