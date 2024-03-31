To the Members of

Solitaire Machine Tools Limited

Report on the Audit of the financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Solitaire Machine Tools Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of these financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1 Litigations and claims (Refer to note 41 to the financial statements) Our audit procedures, inter alia, included the following: The cases are pending with tax authorities like Income Tax and Excise. • Evaluation of managements judgment of tax risks, estimates of tax exposures, other claims and experience with the tax authorities and managements response on the subject matter were used to assess the appropriateness of managements best estimate of the most likely outcome of each uncertain contingent liability. In normal course of business, financial exposures may arise from pending proceedings and from litigation and claims. Whether a claim needs to be recognised as liability or disclosed as contingent liability in the financial statements is dependent on number of significant assumptions and judgments. The amounts involved are potentially significant and determining the amount, if any, to be recognised or disclosed in the financial statements, is inherently subjective. • Understanding the current status of the tax assessments & other litigations and discussing selected matters with the entitys management. We considered the above area as a key audit matter due to associated uncertainty related to the outcome of these matters and application of material judgement in interpretation of law. • Assessing the entitys assumptions and estimates in respect of claims, included in the contingent liabilities disclosed in the financial statements. • Assessment of the probability of negative result of litigation and the reliability of estimates of related obligations. Conclusion: Based on procedure described above, we did not identify any material exceptions relating to managements assertions, and treatment, presentation and disclosure of the subject matter in the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance Report and Shareholders Information but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The above-referred information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions necessitated by the circumstances and the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: •

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a

basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matters or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in “Annexure A”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under rule 11(g);

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS prescribed under Section 133 of the Act;

e. on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March

31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

g. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”; Our report expresses disclaimer of opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting for the reasons stated therein.

h. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

i. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 41 to the financial statements;

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024 for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a)The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note 48 to the financial statements

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recoding audit trail (edit log) facility. The audit trail facility has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except in respect of software used for maintenance of Payroll records for which audit trail facility was not operational/active. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature (except for Payroll records, as mentioned above, for which audit trail facility was not active/operational) being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from the period April 1, 2023 Reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies Act (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on the preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ending March 31, 2024.

“ANNEXURE A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of

Solitaire Machine Tools Limited (“the Company”) on the financial statements for the

year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

i.

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment and non current assets held for sale. However, item wise value in respect of asset other than land, building and vehicles acquired prior to year 2015 are not available.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of

Intangible Assets.

b) Property Plant & equipment are physically verified by the management according to phase program designed to cover all the items over period of 3 years which, in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of company and nature of its assets. The Property Plant & equipment which were to be covered as per the said program have not been physically verified by the management during the year.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the title/ lease deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its PPE or intangible assets or both during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii.

a) The inventories except for goods-in-transit have been physically verified by the management during the year and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable. As explained to us, there were no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory on physical verification of inventories as compared to book records.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ? 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and therefore, reporting under clause (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. During the year, the Company has not made any investments, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms,

Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, and therefor, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a),(b),(c),(d),(e) and(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under section 185 of the Act. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of the Investments made by the Company in earlier years, in our opinion, the provisions of section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are considered to be deemed deposits during the year, hence directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder are not applicable to the Company. According to information and explanations provided to us, no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

vi. The maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013, is not applicable to the company in view of rule 3 of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended.

vii.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues were in arrears, as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no disputed statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes except the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (? in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Act,1944 DGFT 23 lakhs FY 1999-2000 Delhi High Court Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 5.17 FY 2018-19 Assistant Commissioner, Vadodara

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, no unrecorded transactions in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix.

a) In our opinion and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d) On overall examination of financials of the company, funds raised for short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the company.

e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause (ix) (f ) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x.

(a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally), and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi.

(a) To the best of our knowledge and according to information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report;

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company, and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the

details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv.

(a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system, however the company needs to enlarge scope and the coverage of the internal audit to make it more effective and commensurate with size and operations of the company;

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and therefor, reporting under clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year as covered under the requirements the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) the Company is a not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India.

(d) the Company does not have any Core Investment Companies which are part of the Group

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and therefore, reporting under this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. The company doesnt satisfy any of the criteria prescribed under section 135(1) of the companies Act 2013 during the immediately preceding financial year, there was no requirement for the company to spend any amount on CSR activities during the year ended March 31, 2024. Accordingly, reporting under clause (3)(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. The Company is not required to prepare consolidated Financial Statements and therefore, reporting under this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Solitaire Machine Tools Limited on the financial statements of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

We were engaged to audit the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Solitaire Machine Tools Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the, “Guidance note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statement and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Because of the matter described in Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph below, we were not able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Disclaimer of Opinion

According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not established its internal financial controls over financial reporting on criteria based on or considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Because of this reason, we are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for our opinion whether the Company had adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and whether such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024.

We have considered the disclaimer reported above in determining the nature, timing and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the financial statements of the company and the disclaimer does not affect our opinion on the financial statements of the company.