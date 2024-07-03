Summary

Established on May 24, 1967, Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd is exclusively engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling PrecisionCenterless Grinders and Loose Spares etc. The Company is part of the industry broadly known as Capital Goods. The Capital Goods Industry consists of various products in different segments like Auto Ancillary industry, General Engineering industry, Aerospace and Defence Industry, Steel and Textile Industry.During the year 2001 the company has entered into a formal agreement with M/S Delta-Tau Datasystems Inc,of USA and have started marketing the products.A new assembly facility at the plant has now become fully operational and company has capacity to increase the output without any further investment in infrastructure. The company has orders worth over Rs.3.00 crores in hand as on March 2003. The company made a buy back of 200342 equity shares during 2002-03.During Financial year 2003-04, the Company acquired further shares of subsidiary companies M/s.Eugene Marketing Limited and M/s. Shruchi Marketing Limited thereby making them wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. In 2004-05, it divested the holding in one of the wholly owned subsidiary; Eugene Marketing Limited and hence Eugene Marketing was no longer a subsidiary of the Company.The Company commissioned a Second Plant in Gorwa area of Baroda to focus on Remanufacturing and CNC Retrofitment work of Centerless Grinder and other Precision grinders. Besides, the new No.3 size grinder was dev

