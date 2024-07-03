iifl-logo-icon 1
Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd Share Price

113.4
(0.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open112.25
  • Day's High115
  • 52 Wk High122.7
  • Prev. Close112.4
  • Day's Low109.15
  • 52 Wk Low 60.1
  • Turnover (lac)13.98
  • P/E26.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value39.92
  • EPS4.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)51.48
  • Div. Yield1.56
No Records Found

Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

112.25

Prev. Close

112.4

Turnover(Lac.)

13.98

Day's High

115

Day's Low

109.15

52 Week's High

122.7

52 Week's Low

60.1

Book Value

39.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

51.48

P/E

26.14

EPS

4.3

Divi. Yield

1.56

Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd Corporate Action

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 May, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.75

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.45%

Foreign: 1.45%

Indian: 43.79%

Non-Promoter- 54.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 54.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.54

4.54

4.54

4.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.5

12.48

11.37

10.73

Net Worth

18.04

17.02

15.91

15.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

13.57

17.15

12.26

16.36

yoy growth (%)

-20.86

39.95

-25.06

-10.78

Raw materials

-6.37

-10.54

-4.66

-7.56

As % of sales

46.92

61.45

38.05

46.24

Employee costs

-3.22

-2.92

-3

-2.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.22

1.66

1.03

2.48

Depreciation

-0.57

-0.65

-1.19

-0.9

Tax paid

-0.35

-0.25

-0.37

-0.57

Working capital

-1.95

1

0.76

0.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.86

39.95

-25.06

-10.78

Op profit growth

2.7

-18.63

-35.92

-14.23

EBIT growth

-24.72

66.61

-57.62

-17.84

Net profit growth

-25.56

114.62

-65.4

-0.29

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

15.6

16.53

19.47

15.66

10.79

Excise Duty

0

0.16

1.13

0

0

Net Sales

15.6

16.36

18.34

15.66

10.79

Other Operating Income

0.29

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.42

0.5

0.27

0.16

Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman & CFO

A J Sheth

Vice Chairman & M.D.

H J Badani

Whole-time Director

Harsh Badani

Non Executive Director

Shilpa Taneja

Independent Director

Bharat V Shah

Independent Director

Nishita G Rajput

Independent Director

Kesha N Tanna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krishna Tejashkumar Naik

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd

Summary

Established on May 24, 1967, Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd is exclusively engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling PrecisionCenterless Grinders and Loose Spares etc. The Company is part of the industry broadly known as Capital Goods. The Capital Goods Industry consists of various products in different segments like Auto Ancillary industry, General Engineering industry, Aerospace and Defence Industry, Steel and Textile Industry.During the year 2001 the company has entered into a formal agreement with M/S Delta-Tau Datasystems Inc,of USA and have started marketing the products.A new assembly facility at the plant has now become fully operational and company has capacity to increase the output without any further investment in infrastructure. The company has orders worth over Rs.3.00 crores in hand as on March 2003. The company made a buy back of 200342 equity shares during 2002-03.During Financial year 2003-04, the Company acquired further shares of subsidiary companies M/s.Eugene Marketing Limited and M/s. Shruchi Marketing Limited thereby making them wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. In 2004-05, it divested the holding in one of the wholly owned subsidiary; Eugene Marketing Limited and hence Eugene Marketing was no longer a subsidiary of the Company.The Company commissioned a Second Plant in Gorwa area of Baroda to focus on Remanufacturing and CNC Retrofitment work of Centerless Grinder and other Precision grinders. Besides, the new No.3 size grinder was dev
Company FAQs

What is the Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd share price today?

The Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹113.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd is ₹51.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd is 26.14 and 2.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd is ₹60.1 and ₹122.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd?

Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.96%, 3 Years at 22.97%, 1 Year at 34.48%, 6 Month at -1.36%, 3 Month at 1.86% and 1 Month at 14.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.25 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 54.75 %

