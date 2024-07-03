Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹112.25
Prev. Close₹112.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.98
Day's High₹115
Day's Low₹109.15
52 Week's High₹122.7
52 Week's Low₹60.1
Book Value₹39.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)51.48
P/E26.14
EPS4.3
Divi. Yield1.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.54
4.54
4.54
4.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.5
12.48
11.37
10.73
Net Worth
18.04
17.02
15.91
15.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13.57
17.15
12.26
16.36
yoy growth (%)
-20.86
39.95
-25.06
-10.78
Raw materials
-6.37
-10.54
-4.66
-7.56
As % of sales
46.92
61.45
38.05
46.24
Employee costs
-3.22
-2.92
-3
-2.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.22
1.66
1.03
2.48
Depreciation
-0.57
-0.65
-1.19
-0.9
Tax paid
-0.35
-0.25
-0.37
-0.57
Working capital
-1.95
1
0.76
0.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.86
39.95
-25.06
-10.78
Op profit growth
2.7
-18.63
-35.92
-14.23
EBIT growth
-24.72
66.61
-57.62
-17.84
Net profit growth
-25.56
114.62
-65.4
-0.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
15.6
16.53
19.47
15.66
10.79
Excise Duty
0
0.16
1.13
0
0
Net Sales
15.6
16.36
18.34
15.66
10.79
Other Operating Income
0.29
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.42
0.5
0.27
0.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman & CFO
A J Sheth
Vice Chairman & M.D.
H J Badani
Whole-time Director
Harsh Badani
Non Executive Director
Shilpa Taneja
Independent Director
Bharat V Shah
Independent Director
Nishita G Rajput
Independent Director
Kesha N Tanna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krishna Tejashkumar Naik
Reports by Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd
Summary
Established on May 24, 1967, Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd is exclusively engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling PrecisionCenterless Grinders and Loose Spares etc. The Company is part of the industry broadly known as Capital Goods. The Capital Goods Industry consists of various products in different segments like Auto Ancillary industry, General Engineering industry, Aerospace and Defence Industry, Steel and Textile Industry.During the year 2001 the company has entered into a formal agreement with M/S Delta-Tau Datasystems Inc,of USA and have started marketing the products.A new assembly facility at the plant has now become fully operational and company has capacity to increase the output without any further investment in infrastructure. The company has orders worth over Rs.3.00 crores in hand as on March 2003. The company made a buy back of 200342 equity shares during 2002-03.During Financial year 2003-04, the Company acquired further shares of subsidiary companies M/s.Eugene Marketing Limited and M/s. Shruchi Marketing Limited thereby making them wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. In 2004-05, it divested the holding in one of the wholly owned subsidiary; Eugene Marketing Limited and hence Eugene Marketing was no longer a subsidiary of the Company.The Company commissioned a Second Plant in Gorwa area of Baroda to focus on Remanufacturing and CNC Retrofitment work of Centerless Grinder and other Precision grinders. Besides, the new No.3 size grinder was dev
Read More
The Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹113.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd is ₹51.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd is 26.14 and 2.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd is ₹60.1 and ₹122.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.96%, 3 Years at 22.97%, 1 Year at 34.48%, 6 Month at -1.36%, 3 Month at 1.86% and 1 Month at 14.11%.
