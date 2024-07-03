Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd Summary

Established on May 24, 1967, Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd is exclusively engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling PrecisionCenterless Grinders and Loose Spares etc. The Company is part of the industry broadly known as Capital Goods. The Capital Goods Industry consists of various products in different segments like Auto Ancillary industry, General Engineering industry, Aerospace and Defence Industry, Steel and Textile Industry.During the year 2001 the company has entered into a formal agreement with M/S Delta-Tau Datasystems Inc,of USA and have started marketing the products.A new assembly facility at the plant has now become fully operational and company has capacity to increase the output without any further investment in infrastructure. The company has orders worth over Rs.3.00 crores in hand as on March 2003. The company made a buy back of 200342 equity shares during 2002-03.During Financial year 2003-04, the Company acquired further shares of subsidiary companies M/s.Eugene Marketing Limited and M/s. Shruchi Marketing Limited thereby making them wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. In 2004-05, it divested the holding in one of the wholly owned subsidiary; Eugene Marketing Limited and hence Eugene Marketing was no longer a subsidiary of the Company.The Company commissioned a Second Plant in Gorwa area of Baroda to focus on Remanufacturing and CNC Retrofitment work of Centerless Grinder and other Precision grinders. Besides, the new No.3 size grinder was developed by the Company and first grinder was taken in production during 2006. In 2011, Company developed 5 Axis CNC Centerless Grinder and a line of 3 Grinders was supplied to Rane Engine Valve, Trichy. It further developed B occa R 50 CNC Centerless Grinder. A Line o f two grinders were supplied to Lakshmi Machine Works, Coimbatore. The machines were highly automated and developed with state of the art technology.The Micro Centerless Grinder and Double Disk Grinder were launched during the year 2015. The Company went a step further to extend use of Renewable Energy by installing Solar Power system at Chhani Plant during 2017. It worked with a German Group to design grinder to their specifications. With joint effort, the grinder was perfected to European standards and was delivered to their plant in India, which progressed well on the said Project. During the year 2018, Company worked with a major Bearing manufacturer to Remanufacture and CNC Retrofit six grinders and project was completed.The wholly owned subsidiary, Shruchi Manufacturing Limited was merged into the Company during year 2019 through the Scheme of Amalgamation implemented on 29.4.2020. The Company began construction work at Halol Plant in 2023. It started a SPM Division designed only to do one operation with high productivity.