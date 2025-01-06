iifl-logo-icon 1
Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Solitaire Mach. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.22

1.66

1.03

2.48

Depreciation

-0.57

-0.65

-1.19

-0.9

Tax paid

-0.35

-0.25

-0.37

-0.57

Working capital

-1.95

1

0.76

0.6

Other operating items

Operating

-1.65

1.76

0.22

1.6

Capital expenditure

0.27

0.08

2.36

0.22

Free cash flow

-1.38

1.84

2.58

1.82

Equity raised

21.04

18.99

18.02

15.36

Investing

-0.88

-0.07

1.09

1.01

Financing

0.5

0.03

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.49

Net in cash

19.27

20.78

21.7

18.7

