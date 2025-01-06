Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.22
1.66
1.03
2.48
Depreciation
-0.57
-0.65
-1.19
-0.9
Tax paid
-0.35
-0.25
-0.37
-0.57
Working capital
-1.95
1
0.76
0.6
Other operating items
Operating
-1.65
1.76
0.22
1.6
Capital expenditure
0.27
0.08
2.36
0.22
Free cash flow
-1.38
1.84
2.58
1.82
Equity raised
21.04
18.99
18.02
15.36
Investing
-0.88
-0.07
1.09
1.01
Financing
0.5
0.03
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.49
Net in cash
19.27
20.78
21.7
18.7
