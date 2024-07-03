iifl-logo-icon 1
Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd Quarterly Results

113
(-0.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Sept-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

2.69

2.67

3.94

5.58

1.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.69

2.67

3.94

5.58

1.81

Other Operating Income

0.06

0

0.05

0.08

0.07

Other Income

0

0.1

0

0

0

Total Income

2.75

2.77

3.99

5.66

1.88

Total Expenditure

2.14

2.26

3.19

4.57

1.5

PBIDT

0.61

0.51

0.81

1.09

0.38

Interest

0.01

0

0.01

0.03

0.01

PBDT

0.6

0.51

0.8

1.05

0.37

Depreciation

0.27

0.31

0.31

0.25

0.25

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.11

0.05

0.11

0.5

0.03

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.22

0.15

0.37

0.3

0.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.22

0.15

0.37

0.3

0.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.22

0.15

0.37

0.3

0.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.32

0.82

0.67

0.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.54

4.54

4.54

4.54

4.54

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

22.67

19.1

20.55

19.53

20.99

PBDTM(%)

22.3

19.1

20.3

18.81

20.44

PATM(%)

8.17

5.61

9.39

5.37

4.97

QUICKLINKS FOR Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd

