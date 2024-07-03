Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Sept-2019
|Jun-2019
|Mar-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
2.69
2.67
3.94
5.58
1.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.69
2.67
3.94
5.58
1.81
Other Operating Income
0.06
0
0.05
0.08
0.07
Other Income
0
0.1
0
0
0
Total Income
2.75
2.77
3.99
5.66
1.88
Total Expenditure
2.14
2.26
3.19
4.57
1.5
PBIDT
0.61
0.51
0.81
1.09
0.38
Interest
0.01
0
0.01
0.03
0.01
PBDT
0.6
0.51
0.8
1.05
0.37
Depreciation
0.27
0.31
0.31
0.25
0.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.11
0.05
0.11
0.5
0.03
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.22
0.15
0.37
0.3
0.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.22
0.15
0.37
0.3
0.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.22
0.15
0.37
0.3
0.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.32
0.82
0.67
0.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.54
4.54
4.54
4.54
4.54
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.67
19.1
20.55
19.53
20.99
PBDTM(%)
22.3
19.1
20.3
18.81
20.44
PATM(%)
8.17
5.61
9.39
5.37
4.97
