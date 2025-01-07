Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13.57
17.15
12.26
16.36
yoy growth (%)
-20.86
39.95
-25.06
-10.78
Raw materials
-6.37
-10.54
-4.66
-7.56
As % of sales
46.92
61.45
38.05
46.24
Employee costs
-3.22
-2.92
-3
-2.8
As % of sales
23.77
17.02
24.48
17.15
Other costs
-2.36
-2.11
-2.65
-2.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.39
12.33
21.67
18.13
Operating profit
1.61
1.57
1.93
3.02
OPM
11.91
9.17
15.78
18.46
Depreciation
-0.57
-0.65
-1.19
-0.9
Interest expense
-0.12
-0.11
-0.03
-0.04
Other income
0.29
0.86
0.32
0.41
Profit before tax
1.22
1.66
1.03
2.48
Taxes
-0.35
-0.25
-0.37
-0.57
Tax rate
-29.11
-15.01
-35.9
-23.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.86
1.41
0.66
1.9
Exceptional items
0.18
0
0
0
Net profit
1.05
1.41
0.66
1.9
yoy growth (%)
-25.56
114.62
-65.4
-0.29
NPM
7.77
8.26
5.38
11.67
