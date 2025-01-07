iifl-logo-icon 1
Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

113
(-0.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

13.57

17.15

12.26

16.36

yoy growth (%)

-20.86

39.95

-25.06

-10.78

Raw materials

-6.37

-10.54

-4.66

-7.56

As % of sales

46.92

61.45

38.05

46.24

Employee costs

-3.22

-2.92

-3

-2.8

As % of sales

23.77

17.02

24.48

17.15

Other costs

-2.36

-2.11

-2.65

-2.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.39

12.33

21.67

18.13

Operating profit

1.61

1.57

1.93

3.02

OPM

11.91

9.17

15.78

18.46

Depreciation

-0.57

-0.65

-1.19

-0.9

Interest expense

-0.12

-0.11

-0.03

-0.04

Other income

0.29

0.86

0.32

0.41

Profit before tax

1.22

1.66

1.03

2.48

Taxes

-0.35

-0.25

-0.37

-0.57

Tax rate

-29.11

-15.01

-35.9

-23.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.86

1.41

0.66

1.9

Exceptional items

0.18

0

0

0

Net profit

1.05

1.41

0.66

1.9

yoy growth (%)

-25.56

114.62

-65.4

-0.29

NPM

7.77

8.26

5.38

11.67

