|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Jun 2024
|25 May 2024
|The Notice and fixed date, time and place of 32nd Annual General Meeting to be called and convened on Saturday, 29t June, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through Video Conference / Other Audio Video Means (VC / OAVM). Outcome / Proceedings of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 29th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.06.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for 32nd AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.07.2024)
