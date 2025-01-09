Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd Management Discussions

1. Industry Structure and Development:

The Company is part of the industry broadly known as Capital Goods. The Capital Goods Industry consists of various products in different segments like Auto Ancillary industry, General Engineering industry, Aerospace and Defence Industry, Steel and Textile Industry. The Company is part of Capital Goods Industry known as Machine Tools Industry catering to various segments as explained above. Being part of Capital Goods Industry, fortunes of company is directly linked to the growth and progress of the industry to which it caters. The other relevant factors having bearing on the industry are government policies, import export policies, and incentive for investment available to the industries. The Centerless Grinders manufactured by the company are used in the industry like Automobile, Automobile Ancillaries, Textiles Machinery, Steel Industry, Bearing Industry etc.

2. Opportunities and Threats:

The growth opportunity for the machine tools industry is in direct proportion to the industrial growth of other industries like Textile Machinery Industry, Automobile Industry, Steel Industry, Bearing Industry, etc. to which the Machine Tool Industry is supplementary Industry. During the last few years, the phenomenal growth in Automobiles Industry has largely contributed to the growth of machine tools industry and opportunity lies in the further growth anticipated in the Automobiles Industry as several multinational car manufacturer shifts their production base to India. Another potential growth opportunity lies in outsourcing of Automobile ancillary products from India, which has tremendous growth potential in the coming years.

3. Segment wise Performance:

Presently, company is dealing in single segment activity namely Machine Tools Centerless Grinding Machine.

4. Outlook:

The long-term outlook for the industry is optimistic based upon the product innovation and cutting age technology for sustaining growth. The export market especially to U.S.A., Europe, etc. will sustain and an additional avenue is opened for exports to Australia, South America, Asia & others. The domestic demand will also grow in the current year.

5. Internal Control Systems and Their Adequacy:

Considering the size and nature of the business, presently adequate internal control systems are in place. However, as and when company achieves further growth and higher level of operations, company will review the internal control system to match with changed requirement. The company has proper and adequate system of internal controls to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against unauthorized use or disposition and that transaction are authorized and recorded correctly. The company has constituted Audit Committee consisting of non-executive and independent Directors to look into various aspects of Accounts. The company has a clearly defined organization structure in place.

6. The Financial and Operational Performance:

The financial statement is in confirmation with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable accounting standard recommended by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The financial statement reflects the genuine desire for the transparency and best judgment for the estimates made on prudent and reasonable bases to correctly reflect the true and fair affairs of the company.

7. Human Resource Development:

The company believes that the main strength of any organization is its people. It is the people who build the system and create a climate to suit the growth and excellence in the company. The industrial relations, during the year were cordial.

8. Cautionary statement:

Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include raw material availability and prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys principal markets, changes in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments and Industrial growth within India and the countries in which the Company conducts business and other incidental factors.