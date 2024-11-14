Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

SOLITAIRE MACHINE TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024 We hereby submit outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 pursuant to Reg. 30 and 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Inadvertently in the intimation there were typographical error in the disclosure under Reg. 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015, kindly consider this submission as final and ignore the filled vide acknowledgement no 8220089. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

SOLITAIRE MACHINE TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. We hereby submit outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 as per Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 20215 for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 16 May 2024

SOLITAIRE MACHINE TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 and Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & year ended 31st March 2024 together with Audit Report; 2. To Consider and recommend dividend on Equity Shares if any for the Financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, 25th May, 2024 Intimation of Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for F.Y. 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024