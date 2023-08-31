To The Members of Som Datt Finance Corporation Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statement Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial statements of Som Datt Finance Corporation Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash flows ended on that date, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards)

Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial

Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Recognition of Deferred Tax as per Ind AS 12. Deferred Tax Asset (Net) includes a Deferred Tax Asset of 72,8740/- on account of Unabsorbed Capital Loss. As per the management deferred tax assets taken in the Balance Sheet are realizable against future tax liabilities.The company is expecting Long Term Capital Gains on account its Investments reflecting in the Balance Sheet to the extent of . 32.2 Crores. Principal Audit Procedures: Obtained details of earlier and current year tax computations and returns filed for earlier assessment years. We involved our internal experts to challenge the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the expected realization. As per the management the company is expecting Long Term Capital Gains on account its Investments reflectingin theBalance Sheet to the extent of 32.2 Crores. The company has 65.49 Lakhs Unabsorbed Long Term Capital Loss. Deferred tax assets taken in the Balance . Sheet on this Unabsorbed Long Term Capital Loss of 65.49 Lakhs can be realized against future tax liabilities on account of Capital Gain, if any, depending upon treasury decisions in the future.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report,

Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial Performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: ? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that significantdoubt on the Companys may cast ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion.auditors reporttotherelateddisclosuresinthe financial

Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, financialstatements, including the disclosures, and whether the structure and content of the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financialstatements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of thefinancialstatements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the are therefore the key auditofthefinancial audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of

Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164

(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in ‘Annexure A.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration paid or provided by the company is per the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. There were no pending litigations which would impact the financial position of the financial statements. ii. Provision has been made financialstatements as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for the material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts. iii. There is no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the

Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the

Companies Act, 2013. vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, however the same has not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software but only from 1st August 2023 to 31st March 2024. i.) The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account relating to Payroll, Property, Plant and Equipment and Other intangible assets.

Further, from 1st August 2023 to 31st March 2024 where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

There has been a change in management/promoter of the Company effective 21st July 2023. Edit Log is reflecting rectifications by the management during the course of operations.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For D.S. Talwar & Co. Chartered Accountants

FRN: 000993N

Date: May 29, 2024 Place: New Delhi

Sd/-

Shradha Talwar

Partner

M. No. 514698 UDIN: 24514698BKBXJT4229

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Som

Datt Finance Corporation Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting of Som Datt Finance Corporation Limited (‘the Company) as at 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended and as on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial control based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

(‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the efficientconduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the orderlyand safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in according with the Guidance Note on Audit of InternalFinancialControloverfinancialreporting (the ‘Guidance

Note) and the standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable financialcontrols, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both to audit of internal issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financialcontrols over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financialcontrols system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit ofinternalfinancialcontrols over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of materialmisstatementofthefinancialstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial over Financial Reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the A Companys internal financial reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company financialreporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) internal control over pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company: (2) provide reasonable assurance that transaction are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statement in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorization of the Management and Directors of the Company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluationfinancialreporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial of the internal controls over control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For D.S. Talwar & Co. Chartered Accountants

FRN: 000993N

Sd/-

Date: May 29, 2024 Shradha Talwar Place: New Delhi Partner M. No. 514698

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Som Datt Finance Corporation Limited of even date) i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified by the management. Property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not have any immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee). Accordingly, clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made there under. ii. (a) The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company and has not dealt with any goods and the Company does not hold any inventory during the period under audit. Accordingly, the reporting requirement under clause (ii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of the security of current assets at any point of time during the year.

Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iii. The Company is a Non Deposit taking Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the Company has made investments, but the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

According to the information and explanations given to us the investments made are not prejudicial to the companys interest; iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 186 of the Act in respect of investments made, where applicable. The Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantees or security for which the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year which attract the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India. Being a Non-

Banking Finance Company registered with Reserve Bank of India, the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed there under regarding acceptance of deposits are not applicable. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company. vii. (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account and records there have been delays in depositing TDS and Advance Tax relating to Income Tax. However, the same have been deposited along with Interest before the date of this report. The Company has been generally regular in depositing other undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, GST and any other statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of any material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of provident fund, Income tax, GST, and any other statutory dues outstanding on account of any dispute. viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate companies.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f)of the Order is not applicable. x. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments)

Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or against the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the

Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. However, looking at the regulatory requirements it is prudent to enhance the scope of internal audit function.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company and is required to obtain Registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and such registration has been obtained. (b) The Companyhas Certificateof Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for conducting Non-Banking valid

Financial activities and no business has been conducted by the Company without a valid CoR.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

Accordingly, the reporting requirements under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) As per the information and explanations given to us, there are no core investment companies as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India as part of its group and hence the reporting requirements under clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Section 135 of the Act is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For D.S. Talwar & Co. Chartered Accountants

FRN: 000993N

Sd/-

Date: May 29, 2024

Shradha Talwar

Place: New Delhi

Partner M.No.514698