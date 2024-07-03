iifl-logo-icon 1
Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd Share Price

113.05
(-4.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:26:00 PM

  • Open120.6
  • Day's High123.8
  • 52 Wk High177.48
  • Prev. Close117.9
  • Day's Low113.05
  • 52 Wk Low 91.8
  • Turnover (lac)0.66
  • P/E13.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.05
  • EPS8.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)113.16
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

120.6

Prev. Close

117.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.66

Day's High

123.8

Day's Low

113.05

52 Week's High

177.48

52 Week's Low

91.8

Book Value

38.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

113.16

P/E

13.2

EPS

8.93

Divi. Yield

0

Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.35%

Non-Promoter- 30.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.01

10.01

10.01

10.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.44

13.35

12.63

8.79

Net Worth

35.45

23.36

22.64

18.8

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.36

-0.89

-2.47

-7.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

1.43

1.91

1.51

1.17

0.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.43

1.91

1.51

1.17

0.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.07

0.06

0.5

0.42

0.19

View Annually Results

Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Rajvir Singh Chhillar

Chairman & Director

Bhaskara Rao Bollineni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Agarwal

Managing Director

Subba Rao Veeravenkata Meka

Whole Time Director & CEO

Bhavanam Ruthvik Reddy

Independent Director

Venkataramana Dhulipala

Independent Director

Jayanthi Talluri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd

Summary

Som Datt Finance Corporation Limited was incorporated in October, 1993. The Company is carrying on the proprietary investment activity in stocks and securities. It diversified into project consultancy, loan syndication, bill discounting, financial and advisory services and motion and general insurance. In 1994-95, the Company got registration from SEBI as Category-I Merchant Banker. The company came out with a public issue in Sep.94 to consolidate its capital base and augment its long-term resources in the form of equity capital and to increase its borrowing capacity by enhancing its net worth.During the year 1999-2000, the company has signed an MOU with M/s Soft Electronics Co.(SOFT) for forming a joint venture to establish Education / Training Centre in the field of information technolgy sector. The company has decided to enter into insurance sector as an agent and also planning to take up dealings in derivatives/future segment in the Stock Exchange.The Company invested a sum of Rs.51 lacs, the Capital of M/s. Som Datt lnfosoft Pvt. Ltd., acquired for the purpose of becoming the member of National Commodity Stock Exchange (NCDEX) during the year 2003-04.In 2019-20, the Company sold its entire investment in Som Datt Infosoft Private Limited and accordingly the said Company ceased to be its subsidiary Company effective from April 24, 2019.
Company FAQs

What is the Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹113.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹113.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd is 13.2 and 3.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹91.8 and ₹177.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd?

Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.10%, 3 Years at 35.49%, 1 Year at 11.91%, 6 Month at -5.19%, 3 Month at 10.19% and 1 Month at -13.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.36 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.64 %

