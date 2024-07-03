Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹120.6
Prev. Close₹117.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.66
Day's High₹123.8
Day's Low₹113.05
52 Week's High₹177.48
52 Week's Low₹91.8
Book Value₹38.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)113.16
P/E13.2
EPS8.93
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.01
10.01
10.01
10.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.44
13.35
12.63
8.79
Net Worth
35.45
23.36
22.64
18.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.36
-0.89
-2.47
-7.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
1.43
1.91
1.51
1.17
0.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.43
1.91
1.51
1.17
0.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0.06
0.5
0.42
0.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Rajvir Singh Chhillar
Chairman & Director
Bhaskara Rao Bollineni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Agarwal
Managing Director
Subba Rao Veeravenkata Meka
Whole Time Director & CEO
Bhavanam Ruthvik Reddy
Independent Director
Venkataramana Dhulipala
Independent Director
Jayanthi Talluri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd
Summary
Som Datt Finance Corporation Limited was incorporated in October, 1993. The Company is carrying on the proprietary investment activity in stocks and securities. It diversified into project consultancy, loan syndication, bill discounting, financial and advisory services and motion and general insurance. In 1994-95, the Company got registration from SEBI as Category-I Merchant Banker. The company came out with a public issue in Sep.94 to consolidate its capital base and augment its long-term resources in the form of equity capital and to increase its borrowing capacity by enhancing its net worth.During the year 1999-2000, the company has signed an MOU with M/s Soft Electronics Co.(SOFT) for forming a joint venture to establish Education / Training Centre in the field of information technolgy sector. The company has decided to enter into insurance sector as an agent and also planning to take up dealings in derivatives/future segment in the Stock Exchange.The Company invested a sum of Rs.51 lacs, the Capital of M/s. Som Datt lnfosoft Pvt. Ltd., acquired for the purpose of becoming the member of National Commodity Stock Exchange (NCDEX) during the year 2003-04.In 2019-20, the Company sold its entire investment in Som Datt Infosoft Private Limited and accordingly the said Company ceased to be its subsidiary Company effective from April 24, 2019.
Read More
The Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹113.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹113.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd is 13.2 and 3.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹91.8 and ₹177.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.10%, 3 Years at 35.49%, 1 Year at 11.91%, 6 Month at -5.19%, 3 Month at 10.19% and 1 Month at -13.15%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.