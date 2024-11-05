iifl-logo-icon 1
Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

109.95
(-0.05%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Som Datt Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results & Raising of Funds. Outcome of Board Meeting enclosed in detail. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
SOM DATT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman Further the company has already been closed from July 01 2024 and will remain closed till 48 hours after the aforesaid results are made public. Kindly take the same on record. Results- Financials Results for June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
SOM DATT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 inter alia to consider the following business: 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended and quarter ended March 31 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of chairman Results and outcome of Board Meeting Enclosed Results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Apr 20245 Apr 2024
Please be informed that that the Board of Directors of Som Datt Finance Corporation Limited at its meeting held today i.e., April 05, 2024, approved the appointment of Mr. Shashank Shankpal as Chief Financial Officer & Key Managerial Personal of the Company effective from April 05, 2024, as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration committee and based on approval of the Audit Committee of the Company. Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
SOM DATT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir / Maam Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday February 08 2024 inter alia to consider the following business: 1. Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 2. Any other matter with the permission of chairman Further as per the Companys code of conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by insiders adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of insider trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives of the company has already been closed from January 01 2024 and will remain closed till 48 hours after the aforesaid results made public. Kindly take the same on records. 1. Approved Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, with limited review report in the prescribed format are enclosed. 2. Approval for the Shifting of the Registered office, the Board of Directors reconsidered and approved the shifting of the Registered office of the Company from the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi to the State of Telangana and altered clause (ii) of the Memorandum of Association, subject to the approval of the shareholders and Central Government (Powers delegated to Regional Director), Ministry of Corporate Affairs. 3. Approved conduct of postal ballot to obtain approval of shareholders of the Company for the Resolutions set out in the postal ballot Notice and the postal ballot notice and other matters incidental to it. Results for Q3 of FY 23-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Som Datt Finance: Related News

No Record Found

