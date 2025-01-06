Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.36
-0.89
-2.47
-7.74
Other operating items
Operating
4.36
-0.89
-2.47
-7.74
Capital expenditure
0.02
-0.01
0.01
-1.29
Free cash flow
4.38
-0.9
-2.46
-9.03
Equity raised
21.42
13.15
8.66
8.4
Investing
-0.5
4.95
2.58
9.79
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
25.3
17.2
8.78
9.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.