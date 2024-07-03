iifl-logo-icon 1
Som Datt Finance Corporation Limited was incorporated in October, 1993. The Company is carrying on the proprietary investment activity in stocks and securities. It diversified into project consultancy, loan syndication, bill discounting, financial and advisory services and motion and general insurance. In 1994-95, the Company got registration from SEBI as Category-I Merchant Banker. The company came out with a public issue in Sep.94 to consolidate its capital base and augment its long-term resources in the form of equity capital and to increase its borrowing capacity by enhancing its net worth.During the year 1999-2000, the company has signed an MOU with M/s Soft Electronics Co.(SOFT) for forming a joint venture to establish Education / Training Centre in the field of information technolgy sector. The company has decided to enter into insurance sector as an agent and also planning to take up dealings in derivatives/future segment in the Stock Exchange.The Company invested a sum of Rs.51 lacs, the Capital of M/s. Som Datt lnfosoft Pvt. Ltd., acquired for the purpose of becoming the member of National Commodity Stock Exchange (NCDEX) during the year 2003-04.In 2019-20, the Company sold its entire investment in Som Datt Infosoft Private Limited and accordingly the said Company ceased to be its subsidiary Company effective from April 24, 2019.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.