The Members of Source Natural Foods and Herbal Supplements Limited Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s. SOURCE NATURAL FOODS AND HERBAL SUPPLEMENTS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribe under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provision of the Act and Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significant in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statement as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In the audit of the current period, we do not have any key audit matters required to be reported separately.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon:

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards referred to in Section 133 of the Act read with Rules 7 of the Companies( Accounts Rules 2014 This responsibility maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities , selecting and application of appropriate accounting policies : making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent: and design implementation of adequate internal financial controls , that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and free from material , misstatement , whether due to fraud or error .

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

f. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(I) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Other Matters

a. Predecessor auditor to audit transition adjustments

The comparative financial information of the company for the transition date opening balance sheet as at 1st April 2015 prepared in accordance with Ind AS included in these standalone Ind AS financial statements have been audited by the predecessor auditor who had audited the financial statements for the relevant period. The report of the predecessor auditor on the opening balance sheet dated 27th May 2015 expressed an unmodified opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a. in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024; and

b. In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the PROFIT for the year ended on that date and the cash flows for the year ended on that date

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2015 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account and returns ;

d. in our opinion, the Financial Statements , comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies ( Accounts) Rules 2014:

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section (2) of section 164 of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial Controls over Financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of the controls , refer to separate report in Annexure A

g. With respect to the other matters to be reported in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies ( Audit and Auditors ) Rules 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanation given to us.

i. The company has disclosed in its notes to accounts, the pending litigations and its effect on the financial position of the company and the financial statement.

ii. In our opinion, as required by law or under the accounting standards, there was no further material losses for which any provision was required and there were no long term contracts including derivative contracts for which any provision for losses was required.

iii. There were no monies that needed to be deposited in the Investor Education and Protection Fund of the Company.

For Srinaga & Giridharan S.R. SRINAGA Chartered Accountants Partner Firm No.004013S M. No. 022767 Place: Bengaluru Dated: 24.05.2024 UDIN:24022767BKDMVB5366

ANNEXURE A -TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

The Members of Source Natural Foods and Herbal Supplements Limited.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Source Natural Foods And Herbal Supplements Limited ("the Company^) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(1)) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Srinaga & Giridharan S.R. SRINAGA Chartered Accountants Partner Firm No.004013S M. No. 022767 Place: Bengaluru Dated: 24.05.2024 UDIN:24022767BKDMVB5366

ANNEXURE(B) REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF M/S. SOURCE NATURAL FOODS AND HERBAL SUPPLEMENT LIMITED ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024.

In terms of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020, issued by the Central Government of India, in terms of section 143(11) of The Companies Act, 2013, we further report, on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the said Order, that :-

1.

1. (a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(b) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

ii. The Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals.

iii. The title deeds of immovable properties shown in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

iv. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment or Intangible assets or both during the year.

v. No proceedings have been initiated against the company for holding Benami property under The Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder, therefore no details of the same.

2.

i. Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure by the management is appropriate. The aggregate of discrepancies of 10% or more in each class of inventory noticed have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

ii. The monthly statements filed by the company with banks/financial institutions are in agreement with the books of the company.

3.

i. The company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, LLPs, or any other parties.

4. The company has not given any loans or guarantees/made any investments within the meaning of sections 185 & 186 of The Companies Act, 2013.

5. The company has not accepted any deposits from the public in terms of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

6. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the products manufactured by the company.

7.

i. The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues with appropriate authorities.

ii. According to records of the company, there are no statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs ) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Amount paid under Protest Commercial Tax CST Tax 5,09,309.00 FY 2012-13 Commercial Tax Telangana NIL

8. There are no transactions that are not recorded in the books of account to be surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961;

9.

i. The company has not defaulted in any repayment of dues to any financial institution or bank or debenture holders.

ii. The company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

iii. The term loans have been utilized for the purposes for which they were obtained.

iv. The funds raised on a short-term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

v. The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

vi. The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10.

i. The company has not made any initial public offer during the year.

ii. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/debentures during the year.

11.

i. Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given to us by the management, we report that no fraud by the company or on the company by its officers/employees have been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

ii. No report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 have been filed with the Central Government.

iii. We have considered whistle-blower complaints, if any, received during the year by the Company. There was none received during the year.

12. The transactions entered into with related parties are in compliance with section 177 & 188 of The Companies Act 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

13.

i. The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

ii. The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit have been considered.

14. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with directors, during the year.

15.

i. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of The Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

ii. The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

iii. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India.

iv. No Company or any group company is as part of the CIC or there is a company which is part of any CIC. The company has not incurred cash losses during the Financial or in the immediately preceding financial year.

16. The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

17. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

18. On the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

19.

i. In respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has not transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

ii. In respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has not transferred any amount remaining unspent under section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act to special account in compliance with provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act

20. There are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

21. The company is not a Nidhi Company; hence this clause is not applicable.

Other Regulatory Information

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position cannot be quantified at this stage.

b. The company does not have any long-term contracts requiring a provision for material foreseeable losses.

c. The company does not have any amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

d. The company has not advanced any funds to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries other than those disclosed in the notes to accounts.

e. The company has not received any funds from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries other than those disclosed in the notes to accounts

f. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.