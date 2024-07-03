Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹185
Prev. Close₹195.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.24
Day's High₹212
Day's Low₹185
52 Week's High₹269.75
52 Week's Low₹78
Book Value₹32.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)121.14
P/E49.12
EPS3.98
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.44
6.44
6.44
6.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.02
11.28
9.16
6.73
Net Worth
19.46
17.72
15.6
13.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
24.87
13.59
12.8
10.83
yoy growth (%)
83.06
6.11
18.16
-32
Raw materials
-9.91
-4.85
-4.8
-3.94
As % of sales
39.84
35.72
37.54
36.38
Employee costs
-2.53
-2.41
-2.25
-2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.04
1.84
1.05
0.83
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.33
-0.33
-0.34
Tax paid
-0.65
-0.2
-0.02
-0.03
Working capital
1.48
2.04
-0.55
0.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
83.06
6.11
18.16
-32
Op profit growth
79.81
49.87
12.03
-23.81
EBIT growth
106.34
65.14
16.47
-28.8
Net profit growth
105.76
59.76
28.15
-42.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
NARAYANAN NARASIMHAN
Managing Director
Arvind Varchaswi N
E D & Wholetime Director
Tejagna Kashmira Katpitia
Independent Director
Gowra Srinivas
Independent Director
CHANDRAKANT LAXMINARAYAN RATHI
Independent Director
Sriram Chandrasekaran
Independent Director
Bharathy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Yash Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd
Summary
Source Natural Foods &Herbal Supplements Limited was formerly incorporated as Inwinex Pharmaceuticals Limited in 1995. The Company name was then changed from Inwinex Pharmaceuticals Limited to Source Natural Foods &Herbal Supplements Limited in 2011-12. The Company engages in the pharmaceutical business in India. It provides allopathic and ayurvedic formulations. Its principal products include Organic Ashwagandha, Organic Triphala, and Organic Satavari Tablets. Company operates in the Ayurveda and herbal sphere which has been identified as one of the key sectors of growth and innovation for the Country. Company focuses on such products which will bring Ayurveda in to individuals daily diet. It provide various Ayurvedic products in the form of medicines and herbal supplements. It focuses on ongoing R & D, which helps it to achieve its core objectives to bring more herbal and organic products in to the existing/ new product portfolio and to add more value to the existing products and develop organic food and nutritional supplements with an optimum mix of naturally available ingredients for attaining a sustainable improvement in the Health of all age Groups.In 2000, the Company hived-off the bulk drug unit and diversified into software related activities by changing the Main Clause. In 2001, it signed an agreement with CDSL, NSDL and Venture Capital and Corporate Investment for dematerialization. The factory, located at Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh, was completely shut down since
Read More
The Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹188.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd is ₹121.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd is 49.12 and 6.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd is ₹78 and ₹269.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.71%, 3 Years at 16.61%, 1 Year at 89.35%, 6 Month at 7.62%, 3 Month at -16.45% and 1 Month at -21.30%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.