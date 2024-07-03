Summary

Source Natural Foods &Herbal Supplements Limited was formerly incorporated as Inwinex Pharmaceuticals Limited in 1995. The Company name was then changed from Inwinex Pharmaceuticals Limited to Source Natural Foods &Herbal Supplements Limited in 2011-12. The Company engages in the pharmaceutical business in India. It provides allopathic and ayurvedic formulations. Its principal products include Organic Ashwagandha, Organic Triphala, and Organic Satavari Tablets. Company operates in the Ayurveda and herbal sphere which has been identified as one of the key sectors of growth and innovation for the Country. Company focuses on such products which will bring Ayurveda in to individuals daily diet. It provide various Ayurvedic products in the form of medicines and herbal supplements. It focuses on ongoing R & D, which helps it to achieve its core objectives to bring more herbal and organic products in to the existing/ new product portfolio and to add more value to the existing products and develop organic food and nutritional supplements with an optimum mix of naturally available ingredients for attaining a sustainable improvement in the Health of all age Groups.In 2000, the Company hived-off the bulk drug unit and diversified into software related activities by changing the Main Clause. In 2001, it signed an agreement with CDSL, NSDL and Venture Capital and Corporate Investment for dematerialization. The factory, located at Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh, was completely shut down since

