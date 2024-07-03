iifl-logo-icon 1
Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd Share Price

188.2
(-3.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open185
  • Day's High212
  • 52 Wk High269.75
  • Prev. Close195.5
  • Day's Low185
  • 52 Wk Low 78
  • Turnover (lac)4.24
  • P/E49.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.17
  • EPS3.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)121.14
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

185

Prev. Close

195.5

Turnover(Lac.)

4.24

Day's High

212

Day's Low

185

52 Week's High

269.75

52 Week's Low

78

Book Value

32.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

121.14

P/E

49.12

EPS

3.98

Divi. Yield

0

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.36%

Non-Promoter- 25.63%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.44

6.44

6.44

6.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.02

11.28

9.16

6.73

Net Worth

19.46

17.72

15.6

13.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

24.87

13.59

12.8

10.83

yoy growth (%)

83.06

6.11

18.16

-32

Raw materials

-9.91

-4.85

-4.8

-3.94

As % of sales

39.84

35.72

37.54

36.38

Employee costs

-2.53

-2.41

-2.25

-2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.04

1.84

1.05

0.83

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.33

-0.33

-0.34

Tax paid

-0.65

-0.2

-0.02

-0.03

Working capital

1.48

2.04

-0.55

0.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

83.06

6.11

18.16

-32

Op profit growth

79.81

49.87

12.03

-23.81

EBIT growth

106.34

65.14

16.47

-28.8

Net profit growth

105.76

59.76

28.15

-42.97

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

NARAYANAN NARASIMHAN

Managing Director

Arvind Varchaswi N

E D & Wholetime Director

Tejagna Kashmira Katpitia

Independent Director

Gowra Srinivas

Independent Director

CHANDRAKANT LAXMINARAYAN RATHI

Independent Director

Sriram Chandrasekaran

Independent Director

Bharathy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Yash Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd

Summary

Source Natural Foods &Herbal Supplements Limited was formerly incorporated as Inwinex Pharmaceuticals Limited in 1995. The Company name was then changed from Inwinex Pharmaceuticals Limited to Source Natural Foods &Herbal Supplements Limited in 2011-12. The Company engages in the pharmaceutical business in India. It provides allopathic and ayurvedic formulations. Its principal products include Organic Ashwagandha, Organic Triphala, and Organic Satavari Tablets. Company operates in the Ayurveda and herbal sphere which has been identified as one of the key sectors of growth and innovation for the Country. Company focuses on such products which will bring Ayurveda in to individuals daily diet. It provide various Ayurvedic products in the form of medicines and herbal supplements. It focuses on ongoing R & D, which helps it to achieve its core objectives to bring more herbal and organic products in to the existing/ new product portfolio and to add more value to the existing products and develop organic food and nutritional supplements with an optimum mix of naturally available ingredients for attaining a sustainable improvement in the Health of all age Groups.In 2000, the Company hived-off the bulk drug unit and diversified into software related activities by changing the Main Clause. In 2001, it signed an agreement with CDSL, NSDL and Venture Capital and Corporate Investment for dematerialization. The factory, located at Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh, was completely shut down since
Company FAQs

What is the Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd share price today?

The Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹188.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd is ₹121.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd is 49.12 and 6.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd is ₹78 and ₹269.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd?

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.71%, 3 Years at 16.61%, 1 Year at 89.35%, 6 Month at 7.62%, 3 Month at -16.45% and 1 Month at -21.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.37 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.63 %

