Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.04
1.84
1.05
0.83
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.33
-0.33
-0.34
Tax paid
-0.65
-0.2
-0.02
-0.03
Working capital
1.48
2.04
-0.55
0.24
Other operating items
Operating
4.5
3.34
0.13
0.69
Capital expenditure
0.99
0.08
0.24
0.4
Free cash flow
5.5
3.42
0.37
1.09
Equity raised
6.7
4.71
2.66
1.05
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.19
0.96
-1.61
-0.14
Dividends paid
0
0.64
0
0
Net in cash
12.01
9.73
1.43
2.01
