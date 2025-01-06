iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd Cash Flow Statement

188.2
(-3.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd

Source Natural FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.04

1.84

1.05

0.83

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.33

-0.33

-0.34

Tax paid

-0.65

-0.2

-0.02

-0.03

Working capital

1.48

2.04

-0.55

0.24

Other operating items

Operating

4.5

3.34

0.13

0.69

Capital expenditure

0.99

0.08

0.24

0.4

Free cash flow

5.5

3.42

0.37

1.09

Equity raised

6.7

4.71

2.66

1.05

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.19

0.96

-1.61

-0.14

Dividends paid

0

0.64

0

0

Net in cash

12.01

9.73

1.43

2.01

Source Natural : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.