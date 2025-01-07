iifl-logo-icon 1
Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

188.75
(-0.05%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

24.87

13.59

12.8

10.83

yoy growth (%)

83.06

6.11

18.16

-32

Raw materials

-9.91

-4.85

-4.8

-3.94

As % of sales

39.84

35.72

37.54

36.38

Employee costs

-2.53

-2.41

-2.25

-2

As % of sales

10.2

17.74

17.56

18.46

Other costs

-8.24

-4

-4.19

-3.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.15

29.43

32.78

32.38

Operating profit

4.17

2.32

1.55

1.38

OPM

16.79

17.09

12.1

12.76

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.33

-0.33

-0.34

Interest expense

-0.1

-0.16

-0.16

-0.21

Other income

0.34

0.02

0

0

Profit before tax

4.04

1.84

1.05

0.83

Taxes

-0.65

-0.2

-0.02

-0.03

Tax rate

-16.24

-11.23

-2.77

-3.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.38

1.63

1.02

0.8

Exceptional items

-0.01

0

0

0

Net profit

3.37

1.63

1.02

0.8

yoy growth (%)

105.76

59.76

28.15

-42.97

NPM

13.56

12.06

8.01

7.38

