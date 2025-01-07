Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
24.87
13.59
12.8
10.83
yoy growth (%)
83.06
6.11
18.16
-32
Raw materials
-9.91
-4.85
-4.8
-3.94
As % of sales
39.84
35.72
37.54
36.38
Employee costs
-2.53
-2.41
-2.25
-2
As % of sales
10.2
17.74
17.56
18.46
Other costs
-8.24
-4
-4.19
-3.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.15
29.43
32.78
32.38
Operating profit
4.17
2.32
1.55
1.38
OPM
16.79
17.09
12.1
12.76
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.33
-0.33
-0.34
Interest expense
-0.1
-0.16
-0.16
-0.21
Other income
0.34
0.02
0
0
Profit before tax
4.04
1.84
1.05
0.83
Taxes
-0.65
-0.2
-0.02
-0.03
Tax rate
-16.24
-11.23
-2.77
-3.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.38
1.63
1.02
0.8
Exceptional items
-0.01
0
0
0
Net profit
3.37
1.63
1.02
0.8
yoy growth (%)
105.76
59.76
28.15
-42.97
NPM
13.56
12.06
8.01
7.38
