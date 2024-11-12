Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

SOURCE NATURAL FOODS & HERBAL SUPPL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

SOURCE NATURAL FOODS & HERBAL SUPPL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer approval for Boards report Calling AGM and approval for AGM Notice to fix the Book Closure for AGM Recommendation for appointing new Independent Directors Recommendation for appointing new non-executive non Independent Directors and amendment to the Object Clause of MOA etc. Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

SOURCE NATURAL FOODS & HERBAL SUPPL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the 01st quarter ended on 30th June 2024 With respect to above, we wish to inform that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Wednesday the 14th of August 2024, wherein the following matters have been discussed and approved: 1. The un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June 2024, which were reviewed by the Audit Committee, were approved and took on record of the same in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

SOURCE NATURAL FOODS & HERBAL SUPPL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Company wishes to explore business opportunities in the green and clean energy sector to play a significant role in this emerging space worldwide. Consideration for the same subject to the shareholders and other approvals as may be required the diversification of the business of the Company into green and clean energy segment not limiting to Solar Green Hydrogen Wind Bioenergy Hydro-power and others through acquisitions mergers strategic technical manufacturing marketing tie-ups etc. 2. Any other related items as required under the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 1. The Board noted the minutes of the previous Board meeting. 2. The Board discussed, reviewed and approved, subject to shareholders and other approvals as may be required, the proposal, in addition to present line of business, to diversify the business of the company into green and clean energy segment not limiting to Solar, Green Hydrogen, Wind, Bioenergy, Hydro-power and others. 3. The Board noted the letter of intent received for merger from a Company, which has been in operation in green energy sector and authorised the management to take necessary steps including appointing the valuers, professionals, consultants, etc to study, evaluate, undertake due diligence and pursue the proposal in detail and put-forward Companys proposal before the Board of Directors in the subsequent meeting for its consideration. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

SOURCE NATURAL FOODS & HERBAL SUPPL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve SOURCE NATURAL FOODS & HERBAL SUPPL LIMITED has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 at Bangalore to consider and approve inter-alia the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 and take on record the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 as per Reg. 33 of SEBI- LODR 2015. With respect to above, we wish to inform that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday the 24th May, 2024, wherein the following matters have been discussed and approved: The Audited Financial Statements along with the Financial results and Audit Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024 as reviewed by the Audit Committee and the Board approved the same and took on record of the same in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 . (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024