|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Annual Report for the year ended March 31, 2024 and AGM Notice (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024) Proceedings of 29th Annual General Meeting held on Monday September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Notice and the Explanatory Statement of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (IST) through Video Conference/Other Audio Visual Means. The said Notice forms part of the Annual Report for FY 2023-24. Appointment of Independent Directors & Non-Executive Directors and Re-appointment of Director in the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.