South Asian Petrochem Ltd merged Balance Sheet

QUICKLINKS FOR South Asian Petrochem Ltd merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2009

Equity Capital

234.55

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

156.48

Net Worth

391.03

Minority Interest

Debt

494.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

68.2

Total Liabilities

953.5

Fixed Assets

358.69

Intangible Assets

Investments

64.81

Deferred Tax Asset Net

47.21

Networking Capital

171.45

Inventories

79.13

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

170.1

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

109.87

Sundry Creditors

-172.39

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-15.26

Cash

311.34

Total Assets

953.5

