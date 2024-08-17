South Asian Petrochem Ltd merged Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
Gross Sales
1,111.22
1,058.36
1,112.39
923.92
Excise Duty
0
39.63
47.02
57.75
Net Sales
1,111.22
1,018.73
1,065.35
866.17
Other Operating Income
1.71
1.36
0
0
Other Income
26.26
13.47
4.36
3.1
Total Income
1,139.19
1,033.57
1,069.71
869.28
Total Expenditure
1,067.57
904.73
960.08
798.39
PBIDT
71.62
128.83
109.63
70.9
Interest
26.89
29.34
30.37
31.09
PBDT
44.72
99.5
79.26
39.81
Depreciation
24.05
23.31
22.6
22.38
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.4
8.32
2.2
-0.33
Deferred Tax
2.44
10.03
4.69
3.8
Reported Profit After Tax
15.55
57.54
49.52
13.56
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
15.55
57.54
49.52
13.56
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
15.55
57.54
49.52
13.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.67
2.83
2.58
0.7
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
4
5
0
0
Equity
233.13
233.13
190.94
190.94
Public Shareholding (Number)
10,28,00,432
10,56,81,696
8,25,95,272
8,25,95,272
Public Shareholding (%)
44.09
45.33
43.25
43.25
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
5,30,47,008
5,30,47,008
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
40.7
41.61
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
22.75
22.75
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
7,72,91,160
7,44,09,896
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
59.29
58.38
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
33.15
31.92
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.44
12.64
10.29
8.18
PBDTM(%)
4.02
9.76
7.44
4.59
PATM(%)
1.39
5.64
4.64
1.56
