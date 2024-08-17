iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

South Asian Petrochem Ltd merged Annually Results

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006

Gross Sales

1,111.22

1,058.36

1,112.39

923.92

Excise Duty

0

39.63

47.02

57.75

Net Sales

1,111.22

1,018.73

1,065.35

866.17

Other Operating Income

1.71

1.36

0

0

Other Income

26.26

13.47

4.36

3.1

Total Income

1,139.19

1,033.57

1,069.71

869.28

Total Expenditure

1,067.57

904.73

960.08

798.39

PBIDT

71.62

128.83

109.63

70.9

Interest

26.89

29.34

30.37

31.09

PBDT

44.72

99.5

79.26

39.81

Depreciation

24.05

23.31

22.6

22.38

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.4

8.32

2.2

-0.33

Deferred Tax

2.44

10.03

4.69

3.8

Reported Profit After Tax

15.55

57.54

49.52

13.56

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

15.55

57.54

49.52

13.56

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

15.55

57.54

49.52

13.56

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.67

2.83

2.58

0.7

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

4

5

0

0

Equity

233.13

233.13

190.94

190.94

Public Shareholding (Number)

10,28,00,432

10,56,81,696

8,25,95,272

8,25,95,272

Public Shareholding (%)

44.09

45.33

43.25

43.25

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

5,30,47,008

5,30,47,008

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

40.7

41.61

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

22.75

22.75

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

7,72,91,160

7,44,09,896

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

59.29

58.38

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

33.15

31.92

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.44

12.64

10.29

8.18

PBDTM(%)

4.02

9.76

7.44

4.59

PATM(%)

1.39

5.64

4.64

1.56

South Asian Petrochem Ltd merged: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR South Asian Petrochem Ltd merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.