To

The Members of

The South India Paper Mills Limited,

Nanjangud

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opini?n

We have audited the financial statements of The South India Paper Mills Limited ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opini?n and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principies generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 3 lst March, 2024, and its losses including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opini?n

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial results under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opini?n on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and informing our opini?n thereon, and we do not provide a sep?rate opini?n on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not inelude the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of the Auditors Report.

Our opini?n on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusi?n thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our

knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. 11, based on the work we have perfonned, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other infonnation; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a trae and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principies generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also ineludes mamtenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and pradent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate intemal financial Controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of ?ie accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement ?iat give a trae and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparmg ?ie financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continu? as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless ?ie Board of Directors eitlier intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic altemative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reportmg process.

Auditor* Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whetlier the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditores report that ineludes our opini?n. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, mdividually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opini?n. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of intemal control.

• Obtain an understanding of infernal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opini?n on whether the company has adequate intemal financial Controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such Controls.

• Eval?ate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continu? as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opini?n. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continu? as a going concern.

• Eval?ate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with govemance of the Company regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in intemal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with govemance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with govemance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation preeludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opini?n, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opini?n, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the specified Ind AS under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 01stApril, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company, none of the Directors of the Company is disqualified as on 31 st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the intemal financial Controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such Controls, refer to our sep?rate Report in "Annexure B".

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of ?ie

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opini?n and to the best of our Information and according

to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

b) The Company did not have any long-tenn contra?is including derivative contra?is for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that ?ie Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ult?mate Beneficiarles") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ult?mate Beneficiarles;

ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by ?ie company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), witli tlie understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ult?mate Beneficiarles") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ult?mate Beneficiarles; and

iii) Based on the audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, notiiing has come to our notice ?iat has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(i) and (ii) of Rule 1 l(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

f) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. In our opini?n, ?ie managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March, 2024 has been paid / provided by

the Company to its Directors in accordance witli ?ie provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to tile Act.

for B S Ravikumar & Associates Charte red A ccountants Finn RegistrationNo.: 006101S B S Ravikumar Partner Date : 30,h May 2024 Membership No.010218 Place : Nanjangud ICAI UDIN: 24010218BKAUOA3421

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the financial statements of

The South India Paper Mills Limited for the year ended 31s* March, 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date)

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of the Information and explanations given to us, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment & intangible assets -

(a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative

details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the practice of the Company, all ?tems of property, plant and equipment are physically verified by the management in a phased manner which, in our opini?n, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Accordingly, a portion of the fixed assets has been physically verified by the Management during the year and the Management has confirmed that no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the tifie deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment are held in the ?ame of the Company.

(d) The company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any henami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opini?n, the

frequency of verification is reasonable and the discrepancies noticed were not material. Discrepancies noted on physical verification of inventories have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Details of current assets mentioned in the Quarterly Monitoring Reports filed with the bank are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, investments or provided guarantees and security for which the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost accounts and records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, and we are of the opini?n that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however not made a detailed examination of tlie records with a view to detennine whether they are accurate.

(vii) According to the records of ?ie Company:

a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, duty of excise, sales tax and valu? added tax during the year since effective from lst July, 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees State insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, goods and Services tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it.

b) On the basis of our examination of the documents and records, disputed statutory dues to the extent which have not been deposited witli the appropriate authorities are as under:

Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (in Lakhs) in dispute not acknowledged F.Y.to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944/ CENVAT Credit Rules, 2004 Excise Duty 8.15 2008-09 CESTAT, Bangalore Penalty 0.50 Goods and Service Tax, 2017 GST 1.42 2017-18 GST Appellate Tribunal (when constituted) Interest 1.37 Penalty 0.30

Except dues stated above, Hiere are no other dues of income tax, sales-tax, Service tax, custom duty, excise duty, valu? added tax, goods and Services tax and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on ?ie basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during ?ie year.

(b) The Company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or govermnent or any govemment authority at any time during the year or after ?ie end of the reporting period but before the date when the financial statements are approved.

(c) According to the Information and explanations given to us, tem? loans were applied for the purpose for which ?ie loans were obtained.

(d) According to the In formation and explanations given to us and on an overall examinadon of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on a short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The company has no subsidiarles, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) (e) and (f) are not applicable.

(x) (a) The company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) According to the in formad on and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principies of materiality outlined in Standard of Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company have been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opini?n and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the management and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The company has an intemal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The intemal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) In our opini?n and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and henee, provisions of Section 192 of the Act, are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 4 5-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, provisions of Clause 3(xvi) (a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, provisions of Clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order are not applicable.

(c) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of ?ie Group. Accordingly. provisions of Clause 3(xvi)

(d) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvii) The company has incurred cash losses ofINR 15.94 Lakhs in the current financial year and has incurred cash losses of INR 774.79 Lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during ?ie year. Accordingly, provisions of Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On ?ie basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other Information accompanying the financial statements, the auditor s knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opini?n that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existmg at the date of balance sheet as and when ?iey fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reportmg is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee ?or any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by ?ie Company as and when tliey fall due.

(xx) In our opini?n and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of Clause 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable, as the provisions of Sec 135 are not applicable to the Company for the financial year ending 31 st March, 2024.

(xxi) The Company is not required to prepare Consolidated F inancial statements. Accordingly, provisions of Clause 3(xxi) of ?ie Order are not applicable.

for B S Raviknmar & Associates Charte red A ccountants Finn RegistrationNo.: 006101S B S Ravikumar Partner Date : 30,h May 2024 Membership No.010218 Place : Nanjangud ICAI UDIN: 24010218BKAUOA3421

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the financial statements of

The South India Paper Mills Limited for the year ended 31s* March, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("theAct")

We have audited the intemal financial Controls over financial reporting of The South India Paper Mills Limited ("the Company") as at 31 st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial Controls based on the intemal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of intemal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Intemal Financial Controls O ver Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities inelude the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate intemal financial Controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under theAct.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opini?n on the Companys intemal financial Controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of intemal financial Controls, both applicable to an audit of Intemal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate intemal financial Controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such Controls operated effectively in all material respeets.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the intemal financial Controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of intemal financial Controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of intemal financial Controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of intemal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opini?n on the Companys intemal financial Controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to Financial Statements

A Companys intemal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for extemal purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principies. A Companys intemal financial control o ver financial reporting ineludes those policies and procedures that(

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to pennit preparation of financial statements in accordance witli generally accepted accounting principies, and that receipts and expenditures of tlie Company are being made only in accordance with autliorisations of management and Directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of tlie Companys assets that could have a material efifect on tlie financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of intemal financial Controls o ver financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of Controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the intemal financial Controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk ?iat ?ie intemal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with tire policies or procedures may deteri?rate.

Opini?n

In our opini?n, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate intemal financial Controls systenr over financial reporting and such intemal financial Controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considerirrg tire essential conrponents of such irrtemal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Intemal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.