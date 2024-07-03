iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

South India Paper Mills Ltd Share Price

107
(-1.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open108.35
  • Day's High109.9
  • 52 Wk High120.75
  • Prev. Close108.35
  • Day's Low107
  • 52 Wk Low 68.6
  • Turnover (lac)1.41
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value115.4
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)200.63
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

South India Paper Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

108.35

Prev. Close

108.35

Turnover(Lac.)

1.41

Day's High

109.9

Day's Low

107

52 Week's High

120.75

52 Week's Low

68.6

Book Value

115.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

200.63

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

South India Paper Mills Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

South India Paper Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

South India Paper Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.32%

Foreign: 9.30%

Indian: 23.81%

Non-Promoter- 0.40%

Institutions: 0.39%

Non-Institutions: 66.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

South India Paper Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.75

18.75

15

15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

201.69

214.54

191.15

170.61

Net Worth

220.44

233.29

206.15

185.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

226.78

217.61

134.66

195.27

yoy growth (%)

4.21

61.59

-31.03

-5.54

Raw materials

-100.23

-93.3

-65.01

-91.96

As % of sales

44.19

42.87

48.28

47.09

Employee costs

-26.8

-24.99

-15.43

-19.18

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

23.56

21.33

0.8

18.19

Depreciation

-10.14

-9.76

-8.78

-9.51

Tax paid

-7.57

-5.38

0.14

-6.24

Working capital

6.42

-3.95

10.04

6.65

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.21

61.59

-31.03

-5.54

Op profit growth

9.75

176.66

-59.21

-14.88

EBIT growth

10.13

355.83

-74.71

-21.93

Net profit growth

19.44

1,573.78

-92.02

-50.37

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

South India Paper Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT South India Paper Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manish M Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

MADDUR MOHAN KUMAR

Independent Non Exe. Director

S. R. Chandrasekara Setty

Non Executive Director

Ajay Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

N. S. Kishore Kumar

Non Executive Director

Jitendra A Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Girija Shankar

Non Executive Director

HARSHAD NATVARLAL MODI

Whole Time Director

Kanishka H Modi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by South India Paper Mills Ltd

Summary

South India Paper Mills (SIPM), incorporated in 1959, is engaged in manufacture of Paper, Paperboards, Cartons and Power Generation. The paper plant is located 150 km from Bangalore near Nanjangud in Karnataka state. The current capacity is about 200 MT/day. The manufacturing process is based on the recycling of scrap paper both imported and domestic. Some purchased pulp is also used. Paper is manufactured on three paper machines of capacity 45TPD. The plant is well connected to the major industrial areas in the Southern Peninsula by NH 212 (to be 4 laned shortly) and the Bangalore- Mysore 4 Lane State Highway.SIPM went public at a premium of Rs.50 per share in Dec. 1994, to part-finance the expansion of its paper manufacturing capacity from 57 tpd to 69 tpd and to set up a co-generation facility to produce 2.7 MW of power by processing steam, While the expanded capacity went on stream in Mar.95, work on the co-generation project commenced in Aug.95. The co-generation of power has considerable reduced the energy cost and improved its cost-competitiveness. The company has under taken an expansion project involving setting up of Turbo Generating set of 8 MW capacity for captive and suplus to grid, Electro Static Precipitator System, High Presure Boiler of 25 tph capacity and New Paper Machine at an outlay of Rs.41 Crores. The project was completed as per schedule in November,2002. The 141 MT per day was also completed in 2002. The above said project was funded by Term loans fr
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the South India Paper Mills Ltd share price today?

The South India Paper Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹107 today.

What is the Market Cap of South India Paper Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of South India Paper Mills Ltd is ₹200.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of South India Paper Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of South India Paper Mills Ltd is 0 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of South India Paper Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a South India Paper Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of South India Paper Mills Ltd is ₹68.6 and ₹120.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of South India Paper Mills Ltd?

South India Paper Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.52%, 3 Years at -6.98%, 1 Year at 12.27%, 6 Month at 9.90%, 3 Month at 12.28% and 1 Month at 4.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of South India Paper Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of South India Paper Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.11 %
Institutions - 0.39 %
Public - 66.50 %

QUICKLINKS FOR South India Paper Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.