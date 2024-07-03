Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹108.35
Prev. Close₹108.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.41
Day's High₹109.9
Day's Low₹107
52 Week's High₹120.75
52 Week's Low₹68.6
Book Value₹115.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)200.63
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.75
18.75
15
15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
201.69
214.54
191.15
170.61
Net Worth
220.44
233.29
206.15
185.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
226.78
217.61
134.66
195.27
yoy growth (%)
4.21
61.59
-31.03
-5.54
Raw materials
-100.23
-93.3
-65.01
-91.96
As % of sales
44.19
42.87
48.28
47.09
Employee costs
-26.8
-24.99
-15.43
-19.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
23.56
21.33
0.8
18.19
Depreciation
-10.14
-9.76
-8.78
-9.51
Tax paid
-7.57
-5.38
0.14
-6.24
Working capital
6.42
-3.95
10.04
6.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.21
61.59
-31.03
-5.54
Op profit growth
9.75
176.66
-59.21
-14.88
EBIT growth
10.13
355.83
-74.71
-21.93
Net profit growth
19.44
1,573.78
-92.02
-50.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manish M Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
MADDUR MOHAN KUMAR
Independent Non Exe. Director
S. R. Chandrasekara Setty
Non Executive Director
Ajay Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
N. S. Kishore Kumar
Non Executive Director
Jitendra A Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Girija Shankar
Non Executive Director
HARSHAD NATVARLAL MODI
Whole Time Director
Kanishka H Modi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by South India Paper Mills Ltd
Summary
South India Paper Mills (SIPM), incorporated in 1959, is engaged in manufacture of Paper, Paperboards, Cartons and Power Generation. The paper plant is located 150 km from Bangalore near Nanjangud in Karnataka state. The current capacity is about 200 MT/day. The manufacturing process is based on the recycling of scrap paper both imported and domestic. Some purchased pulp is also used. Paper is manufactured on three paper machines of capacity 45TPD. The plant is well connected to the major industrial areas in the Southern Peninsula by NH 212 (to be 4 laned shortly) and the Bangalore- Mysore 4 Lane State Highway.SIPM went public at a premium of Rs.50 per share in Dec. 1994, to part-finance the expansion of its paper manufacturing capacity from 57 tpd to 69 tpd and to set up a co-generation facility to produce 2.7 MW of power by processing steam, While the expanded capacity went on stream in Mar.95, work on the co-generation project commenced in Aug.95. The co-generation of power has considerable reduced the energy cost and improved its cost-competitiveness. The company has under taken an expansion project involving setting up of Turbo Generating set of 8 MW capacity for captive and suplus to grid, Electro Static Precipitator System, High Presure Boiler of 25 tph capacity and New Paper Machine at an outlay of Rs.41 Crores. The project was completed as per schedule in November,2002. The 141 MT per day was also completed in 2002. The above said project was funded by Term loans fr
The South India Paper Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹107 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of South India Paper Mills Ltd is ₹200.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of South India Paper Mills Ltd is 0 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a South India Paper Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of South India Paper Mills Ltd is ₹68.6 and ₹120.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
South India Paper Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.52%, 3 Years at -6.98%, 1 Year at 12.27%, 6 Month at 9.90%, 3 Month at 12.28% and 1 Month at 4.48%.
