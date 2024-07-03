Summary

South India Paper Mills (SIPM), incorporated in 1959, is engaged in manufacture of Paper, Paperboards, Cartons and Power Generation. The paper plant is located 150 km from Bangalore near Nanjangud in Karnataka state. The current capacity is about 200 MT/day. The manufacturing process is based on the recycling of scrap paper both imported and domestic. Some purchased pulp is also used. Paper is manufactured on three paper machines of capacity 45TPD. The plant is well connected to the major industrial areas in the Southern Peninsula by NH 212 (to be 4 laned shortly) and the Bangalore- Mysore 4 Lane State Highway.SIPM went public at a premium of Rs.50 per share in Dec. 1994, to part-finance the expansion of its paper manufacturing capacity from 57 tpd to 69 tpd and to set up a co-generation facility to produce 2.7 MW of power by processing steam, While the expanded capacity went on stream in Mar.95, work on the co-generation project commenced in Aug.95. The co-generation of power has considerable reduced the energy cost and improved its cost-competitiveness. The company has under taken an expansion project involving setting up of Turbo Generating set of 8 MW capacity for captive and suplus to grid, Electro Static Precipitator System, High Presure Boiler of 25 tph capacity and New Paper Machine at an outlay of Rs.41 Crores. The project was completed as per schedule in November,2002. The 141 MT per day was also completed in 2002. The above said project was funded by Term loans fr

