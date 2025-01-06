iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

South India Paper Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

104.05
(-3.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR South India Paper Mills Ltd

S I Paper Mills FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

23.56

21.33

0.8

18.19

Depreciation

-10.14

-9.76

-8.78

-9.51

Tax paid

-7.57

-5.38

0.14

-6.24

Working capital

6.42

-3.95

10.04

6.65

Other operating items

Operating

12.26

2.22

2.2

9.09

Capital expenditure

2.06

16.85

-2.91

31.24

Free cash flow

14.32

19.07

-0.71

40.33

Equity raised

305.9

263.08

251.54

228.68

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

58.23

-10.75

7.51

19.64

Dividends paid

0

0

1.5

2.25

Net in cash

378.45

271.4

259.84

290.9

S I Paper Mills : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR South India Paper Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.