South India Paper Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
23.56
21.33
0.8
18.19
Depreciation
-10.14
-9.76
-8.78
-9.51
Tax paid
-7.57
-5.38
0.14
-6.24
Working capital
6.42
-3.95
10.04
6.65
Other operating items
Operating
12.26
2.22
2.2
9.09
Capital expenditure
2.06
16.85
-2.91
31.24
Free cash flow
14.32
19.07
-0.71
40.33
Equity raised
305.9
263.08
251.54
228.68
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
58.23
-10.75
7.51
19.64
Dividends paid
0
0
1.5
2.25
Net in cash
378.45
271.4
259.84
290.9
