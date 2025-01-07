Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
226.78
217.61
134.66
195.27
yoy growth (%)
4.21
61.59
-31.03
-5.54
Raw materials
-100.23
-93.3
-65.01
-91.96
As % of sales
44.19
42.87
48.28
47.09
Employee costs
-26.8
-24.99
-15.43
-19.18
As % of sales
11.81
11.48
11.46
9.82
Other costs
-62
-64.92
-41.77
-53.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.34
29.83
31.02
27.47
Operating profit
37.74
34.38
12.42
30.47
OPM
16.64
15.8
9.22
15.6
Depreciation
-10.14
-9.76
-8.78
-9.51
Interest expense
-4.45
-4.11
-4.77
-3.88
Other income
0.43
0.82
1.94
1.11
Profit before tax
23.56
21.33
0.8
18.19
Taxes
-7.57
-5.38
0.14
-6.24
Tax rate
-32.15
-25.24
18.21
-34.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15.99
15.94
0.95
11.95
Exceptional items
3.05
0
0
0
Net profit
19.04
15.94
0.95
11.95
yoy growth (%)
19.44
1,573.78
-92.02
-50.37
NPM
8.39
7.32
0.7
6.12
