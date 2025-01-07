iifl-logo-icon 1
South India Paper Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

108.65
(4.42%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

226.78

217.61

134.66

195.27

yoy growth (%)

4.21

61.59

-31.03

-5.54

Raw materials

-100.23

-93.3

-65.01

-91.96

As % of sales

44.19

42.87

48.28

47.09

Employee costs

-26.8

-24.99

-15.43

-19.18

As % of sales

11.81

11.48

11.46

9.82

Other costs

-62

-64.92

-41.77

-53.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.34

29.83

31.02

27.47

Operating profit

37.74

34.38

12.42

30.47

OPM

16.64

15.8

9.22

15.6

Depreciation

-10.14

-9.76

-8.78

-9.51

Interest expense

-4.45

-4.11

-4.77

-3.88

Other income

0.43

0.82

1.94

1.11

Profit before tax

23.56

21.33

0.8

18.19

Taxes

-7.57

-5.38

0.14

-6.24

Tax rate

-32.15

-25.24

18.21

-34.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15.99

15.94

0.95

11.95

Exceptional items

3.05

0

0

0

Net profit

19.04

15.94

0.95

11.95

yoy growth (%)

19.44

1,573.78

-92.02

-50.37

NPM

8.39

7.32

0.7

6.12

