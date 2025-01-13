South India Paper Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.75
18.75
15
15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
201.69
214.54
191.15
170.61
Net Worth
220.44
233.29
206.15
185.61
Minority Interest
Debt
197.68
191.9
198.76
100.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
28.6
23.47
18.19
20.21
Total Liabilities
446.72
448.66
423.1
306.25
Fixed Assets
331.33
360.47
343.41
226.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
22.62
13.24
0.41
0.83
Networking Capital
92.15
42.15
51.89
69.96
Inventories
41.35
42.4
35.54
29.4
Inventory Days
47.31
Sundry Debtors
59.02
43.95
48.08
46.39
Debtor Days
74.66
Other Current Assets
24.2
10.13
16.17
27.35
Sundry Creditors
-17.94
-42.77
-36.03
-19.75
Creditor Days
31.78
Other Current Liabilities
-14.48
-11.56
-11.87
-13.43
Cash
0.62
32.8
27.39
9.41
Total Assets
446.72
448.66
423.1
306.26
