Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

SOUTH INDIA PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the Half year / Quarter ended 30th September 2024 Submission of outcome of Board meeting Submission of Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter / Half year ended 30th Sept 2024 under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

SOUTH INDIA PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited results for the Qtr ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on 30th July 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

SOUTH INDIA PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 SIPM - Outcome of Board meeting held on 30th May 2024 Submission of Financial Results for the Financial Year / Qtr ended 31st March 2024 Submission of Disclosure under Reg 30 w.r.t appointment of Mr Meenakshi Sundaram Shivakumar (DIN 06445505) as an Additional Director on the Board in the category of Non executive Independent Director w.e.f 1st July 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 18 Jan 2024