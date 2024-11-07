iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

South India Paper Mills Ltd Board Meeting

105.75
(2.67%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

S I Paper Mills CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
SOUTH INDIA PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the Half year / Quarter ended 30th September 2024 Submission of outcome of Board meeting Submission of Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter / Half year ended 30th Sept 2024 under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
SOUTH INDIA PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited results for the Qtr ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on 30th July 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
SOUTH INDIA PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 SIPM - Outcome of Board meeting held on 30th May 2024 Submission of Financial Results for the Financial Year / Qtr ended 31st March 2024 Submission of Disclosure under Reg 30 w.r.t appointment of Mr Meenakshi Sundaram Shivakumar (DIN 06445505) as an Additional Director on the Board in the category of Non executive Independent Director w.e.f 1st July 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202418 Jan 2024
SOUTH INDIA PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended 31st Dec 2023 SIPM Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

S I Paper Mills: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR South India Paper Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.