|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|19 Sep 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Submission of newspaper advt published in Business Standard & Vishwavani regarding Notice of AGM by Video Conference Intimation regarding cut off date for evoting purposes Summary of proceedings of the 65th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 19th Sept 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)
