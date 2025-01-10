To the Members of

SOVEREIGN DIAMONDS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SOVEREIGN DIAMONDS LIMITED ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (including Other Comprehensive Income), statement of changes in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. (Hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and ICAIs code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Companys Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true

and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including Other Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(ii) Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists,

we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decision of a reasonably knowledgeable use of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our Audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The company does not have any branch therefore there is nothing to be reported under this sub-clause.

d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including other comprehensive income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this report agree with the books of account.

e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

f) There are no matters to be reported on financial transaction during the year which may have any adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

g) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is

disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

h) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

i) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

j) a) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in

accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provision of section 197 of the Act.

b) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements. Refer Note 31 to Standalone Financial Statement.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its

knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide

any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ult?mate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub- clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared and paid dividend in the during the year and hence compliance to section 123 is not required.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023.

Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which does not have feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and hence the question of being operative throughout the year does not arise.

FOR J.D. ZATAKIA & COMPANY CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM REGN. NO. 111777W J. D. ZATAKIA - PROPRIETOR Date : 30th May, 2024 MEMBERSHIP NO. 17669 Place : Mumbai UDIN: 24017669BKCRSH5202

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of SOVEREIGN DIAMONDS LIMITED of even date.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in normal course of audit, we state that:

I. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars,

including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipments and Investment Property.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets and accordingly reporting under this clause is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment and investment property by which all Property, plant and equipment and investment property are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment and investment property were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. The discrepancies noticed on verification were not material and have been properly dealt in the books of account;

c) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (including investment properties) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company;

d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant, and Equipment during the year. The company does not have any right to use assets or intangible assets during the year.

e) Based on our verification of the documents provided to us and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, the Company does not have any proceedings initiated or pending as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder;

II. a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In

our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification when compared with Books of Accounts.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company except for quarter two which is disclosed at Note No.18(iv) of the financial statements.

III. The company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (iii)(a), 3(iii)(b), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e) & 3(iii)(f) of said order are not applicable.

IV. There are no loans, investments, guarantees or security in respect of provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

V. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

VI. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act, for the business activities carried out by the company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

VII. In respect of statutory dues:

a) In our opinion, the company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Custom, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Custom, Cess and other statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable:

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

VIII. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year;

IX. a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in

the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender;

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company as on 31st March, 2024, the Company has availed cash credit facilities and we report that the funds raised on short-term basis aggregating to Rs. 55,65,210/- have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) The company does not have any subsidiary, associate, or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f) The company does not have any subsidiary, associate, or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

X. a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further

public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.;

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

XI. a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according

to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit;

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub- section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

XII. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable

XIII. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements at Note No. 35 as required by the applicable accounting standards;

XIV. a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures,

in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit;

XV. The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with its directors. Hence, the provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable;

XVI. a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve

Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable;

b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable;

XVII. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year;

XVIII. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable

XIX. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date; We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due;

XX. Since the Company doesnt satisfy any of the criteria prescribed under Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 during the immediately preceding financial year, thus there was no requirement for the Company to spend any amount on CSR activities during the year ended March 31,2024. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XXI. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2(i) ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of SOVEREIGN DIAMONDS LIMITED of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of SOVEREIGN DIAMONDS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31s March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements

Meaning of interna! Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorizeds acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

inherent Limitations of interna! Financia! Controls Over Financia! Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.