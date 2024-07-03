Summary

Sovereign Diamonds Limited, founded in 1994, is a manufacturer, wholesaler, and exporter of high-end diamond jewelry with roots deep in India, Europe, the Middle East, the Far East and USA. The Company is engaged into manufacture and sale of jewelry. Its products include diamond studded rings, earrings, pendants, and bracelets. In 2015-16, the Company purchased some new machines like laser welders which increased its production and improved the quality of product. It also bought a laser marker for marking jewellery as all the clients insisted to engrave diamond weights inside the pieces. It also purchased a new 3D printer. With the use of these 3D printers, all its designs and models were made in-house.The Company has been dedicated to the B2B market, which produces exclusive designs through in-house 25,000 sq ft manufacturing hub. Their team at the factory is led by a graduate gemologist of the Gemological Institute of America with 30 years of experience, ensuring to get high-quality products with the finest craftsmanship. With a combination of skilled craftsmen, world-class manufacturing facility and technology, and technology, and strong focus on innovation, the Company manufactures unique and high quality products meeting highest quality standards.Besides, Company also sources designs from international market where required to compliment its own collection. This ensuresdesigners are well informed about world trends, and local tastes and preferences before introducing new

