SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹64.57
Prev. Close₹65.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.61
Day's High₹64.57
Day's Low₹64.57
52 Week's High₹80.52
52 Week's Low₹23.8
Book Value₹29.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37.39
P/E53.13
EPS1.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.79
5.79
5.79
5.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.09
9.74
8.33
7
Net Worth
16.88
15.53
14.12
12.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14.96
32.43
40.25
37.02
yoy growth (%)
-53.85
-19.41
8.72
-18.09
Raw materials
-12.9
-26.36
-32.67
-28.78
As % of sales
86.21
81.29
81.17
77.75
Employee costs
-1.27
-1.94
-2.01
-1.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.46
0.07
0.4
1.05
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.45
-0.5
-0.52
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.03
-0.12
-0.26
Working capital
-1.7
-0.07
-2.28
1.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.85
-19.41
8.72
-18.09
Op profit growth
-154.17
-49.76
-24.89
-13.93
EBIT growth
-139.22
-36.03
-29.03
-16.97
Net profit growth
-4,270.59
-87.15
-64.77
-23.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ajay R Gehani
Whole Time Director & CFO
Arundhati Mali
Independent Director
Narasinha Pal
Independent Director
Jigar Darji
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sovereign Diamonds Ltd
Summary
Sovereign Diamonds Limited, founded in 1994, is a manufacturer, wholesaler, and exporter of high-end diamond jewelry with roots deep in India, Europe, the Middle East, the Far East and USA. The Company is engaged into manufacture and sale of jewelry. Its products include diamond studded rings, earrings, pendants, and bracelets. In 2015-16, the Company purchased some new machines like laser welders which increased its production and improved the quality of product. It also bought a laser marker for marking jewellery as all the clients insisted to engrave diamond weights inside the pieces. It also purchased a new 3D printer. With the use of these 3D printers, all its designs and models were made in-house.The Company has been dedicated to the B2B market, which produces exclusive designs through in-house 25,000 sq ft manufacturing hub. Their team at the factory is led by a graduate gemologist of the Gemological Institute of America with 30 years of experience, ensuring to get high-quality products with the finest craftsmanship. With a combination of skilled craftsmen, world-class manufacturing facility and technology, and technology, and strong focus on innovation, the Company manufactures unique and high quality products meeting highest quality standards.Besides, Company also sources designs from international market where required to compliment its own collection. This ensuresdesigners are well informed about world trends, and local tastes and preferences before introducing new
The Sovereign Diamonds Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹64.57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd is ₹37.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd is 53.13 and 2.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sovereign Diamonds Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd is ₹23.8 and ₹80.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.93%, 3 Years at 65.63%, 1 Year at 173.02%, 6 Month at 133.45%, 3 Month at 27.43% and 1 Month at 24.65%.
