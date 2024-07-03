iifl-logo-icon 1
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd Share Price

64.57
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open64.57
  • Day's High64.57
  • 52 Wk High80.52
  • Prev. Close65.88
  • Day's Low64.57
  • 52 Wk Low 23.8
  • Turnover (lac)1.61
  • P/E53.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.05
  • EPS1.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)37.39
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sovereign Diamonds Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

64.57

Prev. Close

65.88

Turnover(Lac.)

1.61

Day's High

64.57

Day's Low

64.57

52 Week's High

80.52

52 Week's Low

23.8

Book Value

29.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

37.39

P/E

53.13

EPS

1.24

Divi. Yield

0

Sovereign Diamonds Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sovereign Diamonds Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sovereign Diamonds Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.00%

Non-Promoter- 34.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sovereign Diamonds Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.79

5.79

5.79

5.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.09

9.74

8.33

7

Net Worth

16.88

15.53

14.12

12.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

14.96

32.43

40.25

37.02

yoy growth (%)

-53.85

-19.41

8.72

-18.09

Raw materials

-12.9

-26.36

-32.67

-28.78

As % of sales

86.21

81.29

81.17

77.75

Employee costs

-1.27

-1.94

-2.01

-1.98

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.46

0.07

0.4

1.05

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.45

-0.5

-0.52

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.03

-0.12

-0.26

Working capital

-1.7

-0.07

-2.28

1.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.85

-19.41

8.72

-18.09

Op profit growth

-154.17

-49.76

-24.89

-13.93

EBIT growth

-139.22

-36.03

-29.03

-16.97

Net profit growth

-4,270.59

-87.15

-64.77

-23.25

No Record Found

Sovereign Diamonds Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sovereign Diamonds Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ajay R Gehani

Whole Time Director & CFO

Arundhati Mali

Independent Director

Narasinha Pal

Independent Director

Jigar Darji

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sovereign Diamonds Ltd

Summary

Sovereign Diamonds Limited, founded in 1994, is a manufacturer, wholesaler, and exporter of high-end diamond jewelry with roots deep in India, Europe, the Middle East, the Far East and USA. The Company is engaged into manufacture and sale of jewelry. Its products include diamond studded rings, earrings, pendants, and bracelets. In 2015-16, the Company purchased some new machines like laser welders which increased its production and improved the quality of product. It also bought a laser marker for marking jewellery as all the clients insisted to engrave diamond weights inside the pieces. It also purchased a new 3D printer. With the use of these 3D printers, all its designs and models were made in-house.The Company has been dedicated to the B2B market, which produces exclusive designs through in-house 25,000 sq ft manufacturing hub. Their team at the factory is led by a graduate gemologist of the Gemological Institute of America with 30 years of experience, ensuring to get high-quality products with the finest craftsmanship. With a combination of skilled craftsmen, world-class manufacturing facility and technology, and technology, and strong focus on innovation, the Company manufactures unique and high quality products meeting highest quality standards.Besides, Company also sources designs from international market where required to compliment its own collection. This ensuresdesigners are well informed about world trends, and local tastes and preferences before introducing new
Company FAQs

What is the Sovereign Diamonds Ltd share price today?

The Sovereign Diamonds Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹64.57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd is ₹37.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd is 53.13 and 2.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sovereign Diamonds Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd is ₹23.8 and ₹80.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd?

Sovereign Diamonds Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.93%, 3 Years at 65.63%, 1 Year at 173.02%, 6 Month at 133.45%, 3 Month at 27.43% and 1 Month at 24.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.99 %

