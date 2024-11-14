iifl-logo-icon 1
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd Board Meeting

54.96
(-2.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:30:00 PM

Sover. Diamonds CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
SOVEREIGN DIAMONDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30-Sep-2024 Enclosed is the outcome of Board Meeting held on 14-Nov-2024, together with un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30-Sep-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
SOVEREIGN DIAMONDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Enclosed are the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Enclosed is an intimation regarding appointment of Mr. Jigar Darji as Independent Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
SOVEREIGN DIAMONDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Enclosed are the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 as approved by the Board at its meeting held on 30th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Enclosed is a letter intimating change in Directors of the Company.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
SOVEREIGN DIAMONDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st December 2023 Find enclosed the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. The same was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 14th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

