|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|SOVEREIGN DIAMONDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30-Sep-2024 Enclosed is the outcome of Board Meeting held on 14-Nov-2024, together with un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30-Sep-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|SOVEREIGN DIAMONDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Enclosed are the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Enclosed is an intimation regarding appointment of Mr. Jigar Darji as Independent Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|SOVEREIGN DIAMONDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Enclosed are the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 as approved by the Board at its meeting held on 30th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Enclosed is a letter intimating change in Directors of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|SOVEREIGN DIAMONDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st December 2023 Find enclosed the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. The same was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 14th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
