Sovereign Diamonds Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.46
0.07
0.4
1.05
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.45
-0.5
-0.52
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.03
-0.12
-0.26
Working capital
-1.7
-0.07
-2.28
1.39
Other operating items
Operating
-3.64
-0.5
-2.5
1.65
Capital expenditure
-0.4
0.08
0.64
-0.21
Free cash flow
-4.04
-0.42
-1.86
1.44
Equity raised
16.96
16.88
16.34
14.73
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.09
0.08
-2.27
0.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13.02
16.54
12.2
16.35
