Sovereign Diamonds Ltd Cash Flow Statement

64.57
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Sover. Diamonds FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.46

0.07

0.4

1.05

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.45

-0.5

-0.52

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.03

-0.12

-0.26

Working capital

-1.7

-0.07

-2.28

1.39

Other operating items

Operating

-3.64

-0.5

-2.5

1.65

Capital expenditure

-0.4

0.08

0.64

-0.21

Free cash flow

-4.04

-0.42

-1.86

1.44

Equity raised

16.96

16.88

16.34

14.73

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.09

0.08

-2.27

0.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

13.02

16.54

12.2

16.35

